Large Industrial Fire Ongoing at Ames Plant in Parkersburg, WV - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Large Industrial Fire Ongoing at Ames Plant in Parkersburg, WV

Posted: Updated:
Courtesy: Wood County 911 Courtesy: Wood County 911
Courtesy: Wood County 911 Courtesy: Wood County 911
Courtesy: Wood County 911 Courtesy: Wood County 911
Courtesy: Kerri Thomas Courtesy: Kerri Thomas

PARKERSBURG, WV (WOWK) - A large industrial fire broke out overnight in Parkersburg, West Virginia, and it is continuing to burn this morning.

According to Wood County 911, the Ames Plant located in the 3800 block of Camden Ave in Parkersburg caught on fire at around 1 AM and has been of fire for several hours. There are several fire departments are on scene working this fire. At this time, no injuries are reported.

They say that heavy smoke is being carried across the surrounding areas, and will be visible for several miles in all directions. 

People are strongly advised to stay inside or avoid the smoke from this fire, especially if you have respiratory issues. 

Wood County 911 says that the following roads will be closed until further notice:

  • Broadway and Camden Ave
  • Olive and Camden Ave
  • Myrtle and Camden Ave

Due to the smoke from this fire, Wood County 911 is receiving several 911 calls. They are requesting that people verify that a structure is on fire before calling 911 so the departments do not have to leave the scene of the Ames Plant for a false structure fire call.

It is believed that this fire could continue to burn inside the building for one to two more days.

We have a crew headed to the scene and will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

  • EmergenciesMore>>

  • Large Industrial Fire Ongoing at Ames Plant in Parkersburg, WV

    Large Industrial Fire Ongoing at Ames Plant in Parkersburg, WV

    Saturday, October 21 2017 11:44 AM EDT2017-10-21 15:44:29 GMT
    Courtesy: Wood County 911Courtesy: Wood County 911

    A large industrial fire broke out overnight in Parkersburg, West Virginia, and it is continuing to burn this morning. 

    A large industrial fire broke out overnight in Parkersburg, West Virginia, and it is continuing to burn this morning. 

  • Suspect in Ohio slayings of 4 pleads not guilty to murder

    Suspect in Ohio slayings of 4 pleads not guilty to murder

    Friday, October 20 2017 4:10 PM EDT2017-10-20 20:10:07 GMT

    A man suspected in the deadly Ohio shootings of an 8-year-old boy and three other relatives and a related non-fatal stabbing has pleaded not guilty to numerous charges including aggravated murder and attempted murder.

    A man suspected in the deadly Ohio shootings of an 8-year-old boy and three other relatives and a related non-fatal stabbing has pleaded not guilty to numerous charges including aggravated murder and attempted murder.

  • Car Strikes Semi Head-on in Double Fatal Accident in Putnam County

    Car Strikes Semi Head-on in Double Fatal Accident in Putnam County

    Friday, October 20 2017 10:47 AM EDT2017-10-20 14:47:36 GMT

    US Route 35 in Putnam County was temporarily shut down overnight after 2 people died when a car struck a tractor-trailer.

    US Route 35 in Putnam County was temporarily shut down overnight after 2 people died when a car struck a tractor-trailer.

    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Maggots found in catheter of nursing home resident

    Maggots found in catheter of nursing home resident

    Friday, October 20 2017 12:06 PM EDT2017-10-20 16:06:12 GMT

    The survey found the nursing home “failed to ensure necessary care and services were provided for hygiene and urinary catheter maintenance” for one resident.

    The survey found the nursing home “failed to ensure necessary care and services were provided for hygiene and urinary catheter maintenance” for one resident.

  • Officer Involved Shooting In Eastern Kanawha County

    Officer Involved Shooting In Eastern Kanawha County

    Saturday, October 21 2017 1:12 PM EDT2017-10-21 17:12:51 GMT

    According to dispatchers and and a source with Kanawha County Sheriff's Department, there has been an officer involved shooting near the Walmart in Quincy, West Virginia. It appears there was a pursuit that ended in the parking lot of Walmart with a two vehicle crash according to Metro Dispatch. Details are still coming in as units are still on scene investigating.

    According to dispatchers and and a source with Kanawha County Sheriff's Department, there has been an officer involved shooting near the Walmart in Quincy, West Virginia. It appears there was a pursuit that ended in the parking lot of Walmart with a two vehicle crash according to Metro Dispatch. Details are still coming in as units are still on scene investigating.

  • Middle School Student Flown to Hospital After Sustaining Injury in Football Game

    Middle School Student Flown to Hospital After Sustaining Injury in Football Game

    Friday, October 20 2017 2:53 PM EDT2017-10-20 18:53:00 GMT
    MGN OnlineMGN Online

    A Mountaineer Middle School student was flown to the hospital after sustaining an injury during a football game Thursday night, according to Harrison County 911 officials.

    A Mountaineer Middle School student was flown to the hospital after sustaining an injury during a football game Thursday night, according to Harrison County 911 officials.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.