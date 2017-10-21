Large Industrial Fire Ongoing at Ames Plant in Parkersburg, WV

PARKERSBURG, WV (WOWK) - A large industrial fire broke out overnight in Parkersburg, West Virginia, and it is continuing to burn this morning.

According to Wood County 911, the Ames Plant located in the 3800 block of Camden Ave in Parkersburg caught on fire at around 1 AM and has been of fire for several hours. There are several fire departments are on scene working this fire. At this time, no injuries are reported.

They say that heavy smoke is being carried across the surrounding areas, and will be visible for several miles in all directions.

People are strongly advised to stay inside or avoid the smoke from this fire, especially if you have respiratory issues.

Wood County 911 says that the following roads will be closed until further notice:

Broadway and Camden Ave

Olive and Camden Ave

Myrtle and Camden Ave

Due to the smoke from this fire, Wood County 911 is receiving several 911 calls. They are requesting that people verify that a structure is on fire before calling 911 so the departments do not have to leave the scene of the Ames Plant for a false structure fire call.

It is believed that this fire could continue to burn inside the building for one to two more days.

We have a crew headed to the scene and will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.