Large Industrial Fire Ongoing at Ames Plant in Parkersburg, WV

A large industrial fire broke out overnight in Parkersburg, West Virginia, and it is continuing to burn this morning.
A man suspected in the deadly Ohio shootings of an 8-year-old boy and three other relatives and a related non-fatal stabbing has pleaded not guilty to numerous charges including aggravated murder and attempted murder.
US Route 35 in Putnam County was temporarily shut down overnight after 2 people died when a car struck a tractor-trailer.
A chlorine leak at an Ohio child care center's swimming pool has sent five children to the hospital.
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - Crews are on the scene in South Charleston after an apartment fire caused residents to evacuate the premises. According to dispatchers, the fire broke out at the Colonial Park Apartments around 11 A.M. this morning. Colonial Park Drive is shut down while the South Charleston Fire Department responds. No injuries have been confirmed at this time.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - 5 people have been injured in a two-vehicle crash in Kanawha County Wednesday night. The crash was reported around 9:30 p.m. on the 4700 block of Frame Road, which is a couple miles north of the Aaron's Fork intersection. Dispatchers at the scene say two vehicles are involved, and four people are injured. It is not clear what the extent of injuries are to the victims at this time. Frame Road is closed while crews work the scene. Kanawha County EMS, Fra...
A large industrial fire broke out overnight in Parkersburg, West Virginia, and it is continuing to burn this morning.
Five people are accused of conspiring to smuggle an opioid prescription drug into a Kentucky jail.
Here are some photos from when 13 News at 5 was live at the 2017 Rod Run & Doo Wop in Charleston, West Virginia
WOWK 13 News participated in the 14th Annual Great Bowls of Fire Chili Fest and Cook Off in Ashland, Kentucky.
The survey found the nursing home “failed to ensure necessary care and services were provided for hygiene and urinary catheter maintenance” for one resident.
A Mountaineer Middle School student was flown to the hospital after sustaining an injury during a football game Thursday night, according to Harrison County 911 officials.
Authorities say a substitute teacher was removed from a fifth-grade classroom and barred from the campus after 10 students had duct tape placed over their mouths.
They invited all of West Virginia to come and see this new bridge and it's balance between engineering, architecture, and nature.
US Route 35 in Putnam County was temporarily shut down overnight after 2 people died when a car struck a tractor-trailer.
COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Christmas movie fanatics get excited! Your days of watching re-runs are numbered. The Hallmark Countdown to Christmas, with a record 33 brand new Christmas movies, is just a week away. The heartwarming movies will be shown both on the Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries starting October 28 (yes, three whole days before Halloween) extending until December 30. This year's lineup of movies stars returning favorites such as Lacey Chabe...
A man suspected in the deadly Ohio shootings of an 8-year-old boy and three other relatives and a related non-fatal stabbing has pleaded not guilty to numerous charges including aggravated murder and attempted murder.
Police in West Virginia say a man wanted for robbery fled a traffic stop by jumping into the Ohio River, only to be met by police waiting on the other side.
