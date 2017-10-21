Officer Involved Shooting In Eastern Kanawha County

According to dispatchers and and a source with Kanawha County Sheriff's Department, there has been an officer involved shooting near the Shell Station in Quincy, West Virginia.

It appears there was a pursuit that ended near Walmart.

Details are still coming in as units are still on scene investigating.

Dispatchers tell us that one suspect has been transported to CAMC General Division, and our source with Kanawha County Sheriff's Department tells WOWK that it was a male that sustained a gunshot wound.

Medics are also treating a female that was involved in the crash from the pursuit.

West Virginia State Police, Kanawha County Deputy Sheriff's, and Kanawha County Ambulance Authority all responded to the scene.

We have a crew on scene and will be updating as information becomes available.