Suspect faces attempted murder charges after officer involved shooting

UPDATE: 10/23/2017 2:58 p.m.

QUINCY, WV (WOWK) - The suspect involved in an officer-involved shooting will now face attempted murder charges after he allegedly tried to run over a trooper with a vehicle near the Quincy Mall Saturday morning.

According to an official with the WVSP South Charleston Detachment, Patrick Hess, 25, of Cedar Grove, was involved in a police pursuit when he attempted to flee in a vehicle near Wal Mart in Quincy.

Hess drove a vehicle into an adjacent corn field where he then crashed.

Hess was shot four times while attempting to evade troopers.

His condition is stable and he was arraigned in court earlier today.

No officers were injured during the incident.

Hess is being held at South Central Regional Jail.

UPDATE: 10/21/2017 9:00 p.m.

West Virginia State Police released the identity of the man involved in the shooting incident earlier today in Quincy.

The man was identified as Patrick Hess.

Hess is currently in the hospital being treated for a gun shot wound.

We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.

ORIGINAL:

According to dispatchers and and a source with Kanawha County Sheriff's Department, there has been an officer involved shooting near the Shell Station in Quincy, West Virginia.

It appears there was a pursuit that ended near Walmart.

Details are still coming in as units are still on scene investigating.

Dispatchers tell us that one suspect has been transported to CAMC General Division, and our source with Kanawha County Sheriff's Department tells WOWK that it was a male that sustained a gunshot wound.

Medics are also treating a female that was involved in the crash from the pursuit.

West Virginia State Police, Kanawha County Deputy Sheriff's, and Kanawha County Ambulance Authority all responded to the scene.

We have a crew on scene and will be updating as information becomes available.