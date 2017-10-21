Martin County Kentucky's Most Wanted - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Martin County Kentucky's Most Wanted

Posted: Updated:
By Jeff Mitchell, Assignment Editor
Martin County Sheriff's Department sent the following release:

****MARTIN COUNTY SHERIFF'S DEPARTMENT MOST WANTED****

TONI KERR

TONI KERR IS WANTED IN MARTIN COUNTY, KY FOR THE FOLLOWING CHARGES:
1. BAIL JUMPING 1ST DEGREE.
2. PERSISTENT FELONY OFFENDER.

1. MANUFACTURING METHAMPHETAMINE, 1ST DEGREE
2. POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, 1ST DEGREE, 1ST OFFENSE, METHAMPHETAMINE.
3. PERSISTENT FELONY OFFENDER

1. BAIL JUMPING, 1ST DEGREE.
2. PERSISTENT FELONY OFFENDER.

1. BAIL JUMPING, 1ST DEGREE.
2. PERSISTENT FELONY OFFENDER.

IF ANYONE HAS ANY INFORMATION REGARDING THE WHEREABOUTS OF TONI KERR, PLEASE CONTACT THE MARTIN COUNTY SHERIFF'S DEPARTMENT AT 606-298-2828.

