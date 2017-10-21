Martin County Kentucky's Most Wanted

Martin County Sheriff's Department sent the following release: ****MARTIN COUNTY SHERIFF'S DEPARTMENT MOST WANTED**** TONI KERR TONI KERR IS WANTED IN MARTIN COUNTY, KY FOR THE FOLLOWING CHARGES: 1. BAIL JUMPING 1ST DEGREE. 2. PERSISTENT FELONY OFFENDER. 1. MANUFACTURING METHAMPHETAMINE, 1ST DEGREE 2. POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, 1ST DEGREE, 1ST OFFENSE, METHAMPHETAMINE. 3. PERSISTENT FELONY OFFENDER 1. BAIL JUMPING, 1ST DEGREE. 2. PERSISTENT FELONY OFFENDER. 1. BAIL JU...

Martin County Sheriff's Department sent the following release: ****MARTIN COUNTY SHERIFF'S DEPARTMENT MOST WANTED**** TONI KERR TONI KERR IS WANTED IN MARTIN COUNTY, KY FOR THE FOLLOWING CHARGES: 1. BAIL JUMPING 1ST DEGREE. 2. PERSISTENT FELONY OFFENDER. 1. MANUFACTURING METHAMPHETAMINE, 1ST DEGREE 2. POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, 1ST DEGREE, 1ST OFFENSE, METHAMPHETAMINE. 3. PERSISTENT FELONY OFFENDER 1. BAIL JUMPING, 1ST DEGREE. 2. PERSISTENT FELONY OFFENDER. 1. BAIL JU...

Martin County Sheriff's Department sent the following release: ****MARTIN COUNTY SHERIFF'S DEPARTMENT MOST WANTED**** TONI KERR TONI KERR IS WANTED IN MARTIN COUNTY, KY FOR THE FOLLOWING CHARGES: 1. BAIL JUMPING 1ST DEGREE. 2. PERSISTENT FELONY OFFENDER. 1. MANUFACTURING METHAMPHETAMINE, 1ST DEGREE 2. POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, 1ST DEGREE, 1ST OFFENSE, METHAMPHETAMINE. 3. PERSISTENT FELONY OFFENDER 1. BAIL JUMPING, 1ST DEGREE. 2. PERSISTENT FELONY OFFENDER. 1. BAIL JU...

Martin County Sheriff's Department sent the following release: ****MARTIN COUNTY SHERIFF'S DEPARTMENT MOST WANTED**** TONI KERR TONI KERR IS WANTED IN MARTIN COUNTY, KY FOR THE FOLLOWING CHARGES: 1. BAIL JUMPING 1ST DEGREE. 2. PERSISTENT FELONY OFFENDER. 1. MANUFACTURING METHAMPHETAMINE, 1ST DEGREE 2. POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, 1ST DEGREE, 1ST OFFENSE, METHAMPHETAMINE. 3. PERSISTENT FELONY OFFENDER 1. BAIL JUMPING, 1ST DEGREE. 2. PERSISTENT FELONY OFFENDER. 1. BAIL JU...

A large industrial fire broke out overnight in Parkersburg, West Virginia, and it is continuing to burn this morning.

A large industrial fire broke out overnight in Parkersburg, West Virginia, and it is continuing to burn this morning.

The survey found the nursing home “failed to ensure necessary care and services were provided for hygiene and urinary catheter maintenance” for one resident.

The survey found the nursing home “failed to ensure necessary care and services were provided for hygiene and urinary catheter maintenance” for one resident.

According to dispatchers and and a source with Kanawha County Sheriff's Department, there has been an officer involved shooting near the Walmart in Quincy, West Virginia. It appears there was a pursuit that ended in the parking lot of Walmart with a two vehicle crash according to Metro Dispatch. Details are still coming in as units are still on scene investigating.

According to dispatchers and and a source with Kanawha County Sheriff's Department, there has been an officer involved shooting near the Walmart in Quincy, West Virginia. It appears there was a pursuit that ended in the parking lot of Walmart with a two vehicle crash according to Metro Dispatch. Details are still coming in as units are still on scene investigating.

GREENSBURG, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania man has been jailed on charges he sold heroin in the hospital maternity ward room where people were visiting his newborn daughter. Twenty-five-year-old Cody Hulse was arraigned Friday on charges including heroin delivery and endangering the welfare of children. The Tribune-Review reports he declined to comment afterward. Authorities say Hulse got busted after Greensburg police stopped a vehicle Thursday and found heroin and parap...

GREENSBURG, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania man has been jailed on charges he sold heroin in the hospital maternity ward room where people were visiting his newborn daughter. Twenty-five-year-old Cody Hulse was arraigned Friday on charges including heroin delivery and endangering the welfare of children. The Tribune-Review reports he declined to comment afterward. Authorities say Hulse got busted after Greensburg police stopped a vehicle Thursday and found heroin and parap...

GREENSBURG, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania man has been jailed on charges he sold heroin in the hospital maternity ward room where people were visiting his newborn daughter. Twenty-five-year-old Cody Hulse was arraigned Friday on charges including heroin delivery and endangering the welfare of children. The Tribune-Review reports he declined to comment afterward. Authorities say Hulse got busted after Greensburg police stopped a vehicle Thursday and found heroin and parap...

GREENSBURG, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania man has been jailed on charges he sold heroin in the hospital maternity ward room where people were visiting his newborn daughter. Twenty-five-year-old Cody Hulse was arraigned Friday on charges including heroin delivery and endangering the welfare of children. The Tribune-Review reports he declined to comment afterward. Authorities say Hulse got busted after Greensburg police stopped a vehicle Thursday and found heroin and parap...

FORT WAYNE, IN (WANE) - A nationwide crackdown on underage human trafficking by federal agents recovered 84 children and captured 120 alleged traffickers, according to a release from the FBI. Operation Cross Country XI, a joint effort by the FBI and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, was held Oct. 12-15. In Indiana, agents identified or arrested “several” alleged traffickers in Fort Wayne, Indianapolis and South Bend. “Although we did not reco...

FORT WAYNE, IN (WANE) - A nationwide crackdown on underage human trafficking by federal agents recovered 84 children and captured 120 alleged traffickers, according to a release from the FBI. Operation Cross Country XI, a joint effort by the FBI and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, was held Oct. 12-15. In Indiana, agents identified or arrested “several” alleged traffickers in Fort Wayne, Indianapolis and South Bend. “Although we did not reco...

FORT WAYNE, IN (WANE) - A nationwide crackdown on underage human trafficking by federal agents recovered 84 children and captured 120 alleged traffickers, according to a release from the FBI. Operation Cross Country XI, a joint effort by the FBI and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, was held Oct. 12-15. In Indiana, agents identified or arrested “several” alleged traffickers in Fort Wayne, Indianapolis and South Bend. “Although we did not reco...

FORT WAYNE, IN (WANE) - A nationwide crackdown on underage human trafficking by federal agents recovered 84 children and captured 120 alleged traffickers, according to a release from the FBI. Operation Cross Country XI, a joint effort by the FBI and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, was held Oct. 12-15. In Indiana, agents identified or arrested “several” alleged traffickers in Fort Wayne, Indianapolis and South Bend. “Although we did not reco...

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says he doesn’t plan to block the scheduled release of thousands of never publicly seen government documents related to President John F. Kennedy’s assassination. “Subject to the receipt of further information,” he wrote in a Saturday morning tweet, “I will be allowing, as President, the long blocked and classified JFK FILES to be opened.” The National Archives has until Thursday to disclose the rem...