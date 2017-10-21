Martin County Kentucky's Most Wanted

Mingo County Sheriff James Smith says a second arrest has been made in the Mingo County Murder Investigation.
Police in West Virginia say a man wanted for robbery fled a traffic stop by jumping into the Ohio River, only to be met by police waiting on the other side.
A man suspected in the deadly Ohio shootings of an 8-year-old boy and three other relatives and a related non-fatal stabbing has pleaded not guilty to numerous charges including aggravated murder and attempted murder.
A man has been jailed on charges he sold heroin in the hospital maternity ward room where people were visiting his newborn daughter.
Relatives of a man who died while being treated for pneumonia at a natural healing center in Ohio are suing the store's owner and employees.
A former Charleston postal worker has pleaded guilty to stealing a mailed package containing methamphetamine.
Police say a man choked a woman because she changed her iPad’s passcode.
Authorities say a substitute teacher was removed from a fifth-grade classroom and barred from the campus after 10 students had duct tape placed over their mouths.
The U.S. Marshal’s are seeking the public’s help in identifying an unknown man believed to be traveling with a wanted rape and murder suspect.
A large industrial fire broke out overnight in Parkersburg, West Virginia, and it is continuing to burn this morning.
Five people are accused of conspiring to smuggle an opioid prescription drug into a Kentucky jail.
Here are some photos from when 13 News at 5 was live at the 2017 Rod Run & Doo Wop in Charleston, West Virginia
WOWK 13 News participated in the 14th Annual Great Bowls of Fire Chili Fest and Cook Off in Ashland, Kentucky.
A large industrial fire broke out overnight in Parkersburg, West Virginia, and it is continuing to burn this morning.
The survey found the nursing home “failed to ensure necessary care and services were provided for hygiene and urinary catheter maintenance” for one resident.
According to dispatchers and and a source with Kanawha County Sheriff's Department, there has been an officer involved shooting near the Walmart in Quincy, West Virginia. It appears there was a pursuit that ended in the parking lot of Walmart with a two vehicle crash according to Metro Dispatch. Details are still coming in as units are still on scene investigating.
As Halloween is rapidly approaching, it's time to start deciding where you will go trick-or-treating. Numerous locations have announced their trick-or-treat times. More locations will be added as they are confirmed, so check back often. If you know of Halloween events in your area, please email news@wowktv.com with the subject line "Halloween Times".
They invited all of West Virginia to come and see this new bridge and it's balance between engineering, architecture, and nature.
