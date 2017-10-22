3 Car Accident In Barboursville 3 Car Accident In Barboursville Emergency crews are responding to a three vehicle crash. Cabell County Dispatch tell us it happened on the corner of Route 60 and Evergreen Drive in Barboursville. The incident occurred about 3:00 p.m. on Saturday afternoon. Dispatchers did inform us that one of the vehicles is on it's top. No word on any injuries. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available. Emergency crews are responding to a three vehicle crash. Cabell County Dispatch tell us it happened on the corner of Route 60 and Evergreen Drive in Barboursville. The incident occurred about 3:00 p.m. on Saturday afternoon. Dispatchers did inform us that one of the vehicles is on it's top. No word on any injuries. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.

Logan Fire Results In Fatality
MGN Online
Logan Fire Department responded to a structure fire call in the early hours of Sunday morning. The call came in at 1:12 a.m. The structure fire occurred on Godby Street in the city of Logan. A male was pulled from the fire and transported to Logan Regional Hospital. The victim did not survive his injuries and died at the hospital. The fire appears to be accidental, possible unattended cooking fire. The man is in his late 40s, but no other info on identity being...

Pedestrian Struck On Washington St East
Dispatchers confirm a pedestrian has been struck by a SUV in the 1600 Block of Washington St of Charleston. Dispatchers also say that the victim is being treated by medics due to heavy bleeding from the nose. Charleston Fire and Police Departments are responding. We will update with he latest information as it becomes available.

One Person Killed in Two-Vehicle Crash in Carter County
CARTER COUNTY, KY (WOWK) - One person has been killed in a two-vehicle crash in Carter County. According to Kentucky State Police, a two-vehicle accident was reported around 4:30 p.m. in the westbound lanes of mile marker 170 on I-64, not far from Grayson. Troopers say that the fatality is the only injury to report from the accident. Traffic is being diverted off of the interstate at mile marker 172, which is the US-60 exit. Troopers estimate that the road will r...