Logan Fire Results In Fatality

A large industrial fire broke out overnight in Parkersburg, West Virginia, and it is continuing to burn this morning.
A man suspected in the deadly Ohio shootings of an 8-year-old boy and three other relatives and a related non-fatal stabbing has pleaded not guilty to numerous charges including aggravated murder and attempted murder.
US Route 35 in Putnam County was temporarily shut down overnight after 2 people died when a car struck a tractor-trailer.
A chlorine leak at an Ohio child care center's swimming pool has sent five children to the hospital.
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - Crews are on the scene in South Charleston after an apartment fire caused residents to evacuate the premises. According to dispatchers, the fire broke out at the Colonial Park Apartments around 11 A.M. this morning. Colonial Park Drive is shut down while the South Charleston Fire Department responds. No injuries have been confirmed at this time.
Five people are accused of conspiring to smuggle an opioid prescription drug into a Kentucky jail.
Here are some photos from when 13 News at 5 was live at the 2017 Rod Run & Doo Wop in Charleston, West Virginia
WOWK 13 News participated in the 14th Annual Great Bowls of Fire Chili Fest and Cook Off in Ashland, Kentucky.
A large industrial fire broke out overnight in Parkersburg, West Virginia, and it is continuing to burn this morning.
The survey found the nursing home “failed to ensure necessary care and services were provided for hygiene and urinary catheter maintenance” for one resident.
According to dispatchers and and a source with Kanawha County Sheriff's Department, there has been an officer involved shooting near the Walmart in Quincy, West Virginia. It appears there was a pursuit that ended in the parking lot of Walmart with a two vehicle crash according to Metro Dispatch. Details are still coming in as units are still on scene investigating.
As Halloween is rapidly approaching, it's time to start deciding where you will go trick-or-treating. Numerous locations have announced their trick-or-treat times.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A judge on Friday tossed out a $417 million jury award to a woman who claimed she developed ovarian cancer by using Johnson & Johnson talc-based baby powder for feminine hygiene.
