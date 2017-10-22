Logan Fire Results In Fatality - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Logan Fire Results In Fatality

By Jeff Mitchell, Assignment Editor
Logan Fire Department responded to a structure fire call in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The call came in at 1:12 a.m.

The structure fire occurred on Godby Street in the city of Logan.

A male was  pulled from the fire and transported to Logan Regional Hospital.

The victim did not survive his injuries and died at the hospital.

The fire appears to be accidental, possible unattended cooking fire.

 The man is in his late 40s,  but no other info on identity being released pending notification of kin.

All of the information is according to the City Of Logan Fire Chief.

