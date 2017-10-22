Richwood Mayor's Position as City Leader Uncertain

Richwood Mayor Bob Henry Baber was removed from a city council meeting by police Thursday night after a disagreement with council members. Baber was asked to sit in the audience of the council meetings until the State Auditor's investigation is resolved.

Monday Baber plans to visit the Auditor in hopes of wrapping up the investigation.

The probe started after questions regarding the Mayor's use of the city's purchasing card, or P-card. Baber previously stated he is on administrative leave until all receipts for P-card purchases can be found.

Now that the Mayor says 95% of receipts have been located, he believes he has been illegal removed from his position. Baber tells 13 News his legal council will be filing a writ.

Baber released the following statement to 13 News regarding his plans to visit the State Auditor Monday:

"After an intense chase of P-card charges made from February through July, and with the help of a forensic accountant, Cindy Romano McGraw, Mayor Baber will present receipts now totaling over 95% of all charges.

All receipts were for city purposes. A handful fall out of regulatory rules (of which he was aware); but due to the fact that the City of Richwood remains in an officially declared 'state of emergency' receipts may be a mute point, since regulations may be suspended in such circumstances.

A thick copy folder of the receipts was submitted to the Richwood Council last Thursday night at a regularly scheduled meeting. The council was loath to accept the document they had previously demanded. They instead referred to the State Auditor's Office."