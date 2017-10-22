Young Man Falls To His Death In National Park Young Man Falls To His Death In National Park Harpers Ferry, W.VA - Tragedy has struck the Harpers Ferry national historical park where an 18 year-old male apparently fell to his death. Park rangers say that the young man was standing on top of the Maryland heights overlook when it happened. Washington county first responders recovered the body, which has been sent to the chief medical examiners office in Baltimore for an autopsy. The heights surrounding historic Harpers Ferry ... Harpers Ferry, W.VA - Tragedy has struck the Harpers Ferry national historical park where an 18 year-old male apparently fell to his death. Park rangers say that the young man was standing on top of the Maryland heights overlook when it happened. Washington county first responders recovered the body, which has been sent to the chief medical examiners office in Baltimore for an autopsy. The heights surrounding historic Harpers Ferry ...

3 Car Accident In Barboursville Emergency crews are responding to a three vehicle crash. Cabell County Dispatch tell us it happened on the corner of Route 60 and Evergreen Drive in Barboursville. The incident occurred about 3:00 p.m. on Saturday afternoon. Dispatchers did inform us that one of the vehicles is on it's top. No word on any injuries. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.

Logan Fire Results In Fatality MGN Online Logan Fire Department responded to a structure fire call in the early hours of Sunday morning. The call came in at 1:12 a.m. The structure fire occurred on Godby Street in the city of Logan. A male was pulled from the fire and transported to Logan Regional Hospital. The victim did not survive his injuries and died at the hospital. The fire appears to be accidental, possible unattended cooking fire. The man is in his late 40s, but no other info on identity being...

Pedestrian Struck On Washington St East Dispatchers confirm a pedestrian has been struck by a SUV in the 1600 Block of Washington St of Charleston. Dispatchers also say that the victim is being treated by medics due to heavy bleeding from the nose. Charleston Fire and Police Departments are responding. We will update with he latest information as it becomes available.