3 Car Accident In Barboursville

Sunday, October 22 2017 7:51 PM EDT2017-10-22 23:51:36 GMT
Harpers Ferry, W.VA - Tragedy has struck the Harpers Ferry national historical park where an 18 year-old male apparently fell to his death. Park rangers say that the young man was standing on top of the Maryland heights overlook when it happened. Washington county first responders recovered the body, which has been sent to the chief medical examiners office in Baltimore for an autopsy. The heights surrounding historic Harpers Ferry ...
Sunday, October 22 2017 4:38 PM EDT2017-10-22 20:38:19 GMT
Emergency crews are responding to a three vehicle crash. Cabell County Dispatch tell us it happened on the corner of Route 60 and Evergreen Drive in Barboursville. The incident occurred about 3:00 p.m. on Saturday afternoon. Dispatchers did inform us that one of the vehicles is on it's top. No word on any injuries. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.
Sunday, October 22 2017 2:18 PM EDT2017-10-22 18:18:34 GMT
MGN Online
Logan Fire Department responded to a structure fire call in the early hours of Sunday morning. The call came in at 1:12 a.m. The structure fire occurred on Godby Street in the city of Logan. A male was pulled from the fire and transported to Logan Regional Hospital. The victim did not survive his injuries and died at the hospital. The fire appears to be accidental, possible unattended cooking fire. The man is in his late 40s, but no other info on identity being...
Friday, October 20 2017 4:10 PM EDT2017-10-20 20:10:07 GMT
A man suspected in the deadly Ohio shootings of an 8-year-old boy and three other relatives and a related non-fatal stabbing has pleaded not guilty to numerous charges including aggravated murder and attempted murder.
Thursday, October 19 2017 11:55 PM EDT2017-10-20 03:55:38 GMT
Dispatchers confirm a pedestrian has been struck by a SUV in the 1600 Block of Washington St of Charleston. Dispatchers also say that the victim is being treated by medics due to heavy bleeding from the nose. Charleston Fire and Police Departments are responding. We will update with he latest information as it becomes available.
Thursday, October 19 2017 7:16 PM EDT2017-10-19 23:16:50 GMT
CARTER COUNTY, KY (WOWK) - One person has been killed in a two-vehicle crash in Carter County. According to Kentucky State Police, a two-vehicle accident was reported around 4:30 p.m. in the westbound lanes of mile marker 170 on I-64, not far from Grayson. Troopers say that the fatality is the only injury to report from the accident. Traffic is being diverted off of the interstate at mile marker 172, which is the US-60 exit. Troopers estimate that the road will r...
Monday, October 16 2017 9:33 PM EDT2017-10-17 01:33:31 GMT
PORT RICHEY, FL (WFLA) – A 54-year-old Florida woman was arrested Sunday after she was caught stealing cement pavers from a home in Port Richey. Deputies arrested Julie Ann Upright just after 5 p.m. on Woodbridge Court, when he found 42 cement decorative blocks, worth $420, in her vehicle. The homeowner told detectives that he caught her taking the blocks without permission. They were part of a remodeling project and were stored in the front yard, about 4 feet from the roadway...
Sunday, October 22 2017 7:51 PM EDT2017-10-22 23:51:36 GMT
Sunday, October 22 2017 2:18 PM EDT2017-10-22 18:18:34 GMT
MGN Online
Sunday, October 22 2017 8:20 PM EDT2017-10-23 00:20:45 GMT
Huntington Police Chief, Joe Ciccarelli, tells WOWK that a shooting has occurred on Cavalier Dr. Authorities say that it is domestic in nature. The shooting has resulted in a fatality. Details are limited as it is an ongoing investigation. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.
Saturday, October 21 2017 10:28 PM EDT2017-10-22 02:28:33 GMT
Martin County Sheriff's Department sent the following release: ****MARTIN COUNTY SHERIFF'S DEPARTMENT MOST WANTED**** TONI KERR TONI KERR IS WANTED IN MARTIN COUNTY, KY FOR THE FOLLOWING CHARGES: 1. BAIL JUMPING 1ST DEGREE. 2. PERSISTENT FELONY OFFENDER. 1. MANUFACTURING METHAMPHETAMINE, 1ST DEGREE 2. POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, 1ST DEGREE, 1ST OFFENSE, METHAMPHETAMINE. 3. PERSISTENT FELONY OFFENDER 1. BAIL JUMPING, 1ST DEGREE. 2. PERSISTENT FELONY OFFENDER. 1. BAIL JU...
Thursday, October 19 2017 3:02 PM EDT2017-10-19 19:02:42 GMT
MARTIN COUNTY, KY (WOWK) - Deputies with the Martin County Sheriff's Office are asking for the public's help in locating a wanted fugitive. According to deputies, Toni Kerr is wanted for the following charges: Bail Jumping, 1st Degree Manufacturing Methamphetamine, 1st Degree Possession of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine), 1st Degree Kerr is a repeated felony offender. If you have any information regarding Kerr's whereabouts, you're asked to contact the Martin County ...
