Navy Christens Ship Named for West Virginia WWII Hero Woody Williams

Beautiful blue skies adorned the 784 foot long ship which was christened Saturday; the ship named for West Virginia native son and Congressional Medal of Honor recipient Hershel "Woody" Williams.  

The USNS Hershel "Woody" Williams, built for the Navy by General Dynamics NASSCO, was officially recognized in the time-honored tradition with a ceremony attended by a who's who of the Navy, Marines and four fellow Medal of Honor recipients.  

Williams, who now resides in Ona, West Virginia, opened his remarks with a humbling tone. 

"I want you to imagine in your mind that you are the person standing where I am standing," said  an emotional Williams. "It is very difficult to understand why things happen in our life as they do." 

West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin also attended the ceremony and paid tribute to Williams. 

"There is not a better person and more deserving human being than my friend Woody Williams, ” Manchin said. 

The ship is the Navy's second Expeditionary Sea Base (ESB). After launch tests, the Navy is expected to receive the ship for service in February 2018.  

