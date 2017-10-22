Young Man Falls To His Death In National Park

Harpers Ferry, W.VA - Tragedy has struck the Harpers Ferry national historical park where an 18 year-old male apparently fell to his death.

Park rangers say that the young man was standing on top of the Maryland heights overlook when it happened.

Washington county first responders recovered the body, which has been sent to the chief medical examiners office in Baltimore for an autopsy.

The heights surrounding historic Harpers Ferry are extremely popular to hikers, however some residents have pointed out that there are very few rules or regulations to keep visitors safe.

"Sometimes you do get a lot of people that just like to ham it up for a camera or a selfie and we do not really know what happened but it is really a dangerous trail,” said Harpers Ferry resident

Brenda Christensen. “I mean, you need to be careful and you do not have to get so close to the edge."

The investigation remains open as park rangers continue to gather witness statements.

It has been confirmed that the victim was not a Harpers Ferry resident.