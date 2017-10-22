Most Popular Stories Most Popular Stories More>>

Woman caught stealing cement pavers threatens to sue for back injury PORT RICHEY, FL (WFLA) – A 54-year-old Florida woman was arrested Sunday after she was caught stealing cement pavers from a home in Port Richey. Deputies arrested Julie Ann Upright just after 5 p.m. on Woodbridge Court, when he found 42 cement decorative blocks, worth $420, in her vehicle. The homeowner told detectives that he caught her taking the blocks without permission. They were part of a remodeling project and were stored in the front yard, about 4 feet from the roadway...

Young Man Falls To His Death In National Park Harpers Ferry, W.VA - Tragedy has struck the Harpers Ferry national historical park where an 18 year-old male apparently fell to his death. Park rangers say that the young man was standing on top of the Maryland heights overlook when it happened. Washington county first responders recovered the body, which has been sent to the chief medical examiners office in Baltimore for an autopsy. The heights surrounding historic Harpers Ferry ...

Logan Fire Results In Fatality MGN Online Logan Fire Department responded to a structure fire call in the early hours of Sunday morning. The call came in at 1:12 a.m. The structure fire occurred on Godby Street in the city of Logan. A male was pulled from the fire and transported to Logan Regional Hospital. The victim did not survive his injuries and died at the hospital. The fire appears to be accidental, possible unattended cooking fire. The man is in his late 40s, but no other info on identity being...

Police Are Investigating A Fatal Shooting In Huntington Huntington Police Chief, Joe Ciccarelli, tells WOWK that a shooting has occurred on Cavalier Dr. Authorities say that it is domestic in nature. The shooting has resulted in a fatality. Details are limited as it is an ongoing investigation. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.

Martin County Kentucky's Most Wanted Martin County Sheriff's Department sent the following release: ****MARTIN COUNTY SHERIFF'S DEPARTMENT MOST WANTED**** TONI KERR TONI KERR IS WANTED IN MARTIN COUNTY, KY FOR THE FOLLOWING CHARGES: 1. BAIL JUMPING 1ST DEGREE. 2. PERSISTENT FELONY OFFENDER. 1. MANUFACTURING METHAMPHETAMINE, 1ST DEGREE 2. POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, 1ST DEGREE, 1ST OFFENSE, METHAMPHETAMINE. 3. PERSISTENT FELONY OFFENDER 1. BAIL JUMPING, 1ST DEGREE. 2. PERSISTENT FELONY OFFENDER. 1. BAIL JU...