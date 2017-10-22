Police Are Investigating A Fatal Shooting In Huntington

Mingo County Sheriff James Smith says a second arrest has been made in the Mingo County Murder Investigation.
Mingo County Sheriff James Smith says a second arrest has been made in the Mingo County Murder Investigation.
Police in West Virginia say a man wanted for robbery fled a traffic stop by jumping into the Ohio River, only to be met by police waiting on the other side.
Police in West Virginia say a man wanted for robbery fled a traffic stop by jumping into the Ohio River, only to be met by police waiting on the other side.
A man suspected in the deadly Ohio shootings of an 8-year-old boy and three other relatives and a related non-fatal stabbing has pleaded not guilty to numerous charges including aggravated murder and attempted murder.
A man suspected in the deadly Ohio shootings of an 8-year-old boy and three other relatives and a related non-fatal stabbing has pleaded not guilty to numerous charges including aggravated murder and attempted murder.
A man has been jailed on charges he sold heroin in the hospital maternity ward room where people were visiting his newborn daughter.
A man has been jailed on charges he sold heroin in the hospital maternity ward room where people were visiting his newborn daughter.
Relatives of a man who died while being treated for pneumonia at a natural healing center in Ohio are suing the store's owner and employees.
Relatives of a man who died while being treated for pneumonia at a natural healing center in Ohio are suing the store's owner and employees.
A former Charleston postal worker has pleaded guilty to stealing a mailed package containing methamphetamine.
A former Charleston postal worker has pleaded guilty to stealing a mailed package containing methamphetamine.
Police say a man choked a woman because she changed her iPad’s passcode.
Police say a man choked a woman because she changed her iPad’s passcode.
Authorities say a substitute teacher was removed from a fifth-grade classroom and barred from the campus after 10 students had duct tape placed over their mouths.
Authorities say a substitute teacher was removed from a fifth-grade classroom and barred from the campus after 10 students had duct tape placed over their mouths.
A large industrial fire broke out overnight in Parkersburg, West Virginia, and it is continuing to burn this morning.
A large industrial fire broke out overnight in Parkersburg, West Virginia, and it is continuing to burn this morning.
Five people are accused of conspiring to smuggle an opioid prescription drug into a Kentucky jail.
Five people are accused of conspiring to smuggle an opioid prescription drug into a Kentucky jail.
Here are some photos from when 13 News at 5 was live at the 2017 Rod Run & Doo Wop in Charleston, West Virginia
Here are some photos from when 13 News at 5 was live at the 2017 Rod Run & Doo Wop in Charleston, West Virginia
WOWK 13 News participated in the 14th Annual Great Bowls of Fire Chili Fest and Cook Off in Ashland, Kentucky.
WOWK 13 News participated in the 14th Annual Great Bowls of Fire Chili Fest and Cook Off in Ashland, Kentucky.
A large industrial fire broke out overnight in Parkersburg, West Virginia, and it is continuing to burn this morning.
A large industrial fire broke out overnight in Parkersburg, West Virginia, and it is continuing to burn this morning.
The survey found the nursing home “failed to ensure necessary care and services were provided for hygiene and urinary catheter maintenance” for one resident.
The survey found the nursing home “failed to ensure necessary care and services were provided for hygiene and urinary catheter maintenance” for one resident.
Click here for an hour by hour forecast from our computer forecast model, Predictor.
The latest StormTracker 13 Forecast update!
Five people are accused of conspiring to smuggle an opioid prescription drug into a Kentucky jail.
Five people are accused of conspiring to smuggle an opioid prescription drug into a Kentucky jail.