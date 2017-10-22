Update: Wife of Victim Arrested in Huntington Murder Investigation

UPDATE: 10/23/17 @ 8:00 p.m.

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) - Huntington Police arrested for a woman today in connection to a fatal shooting that occurred yesterday, Sunday October 22nd, 2017.

According to a release, Jessica Gordon, 30, of Huntington, was charged with murder for the death of her husband, Christopher Gordon, 31, also of Huntington.

On Sunday, police responded to a shooting at the couple's home on Cavalier Drive.

At the home, police found the body of Christopher Gordon, dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

Investigators with the Criminal Investigations Bureau and Forensic Investigations Unit processed the scene and turned over their evidence to the Cabell County Prosecuting Attorney's Office, who filed a warrant for Jessica Gordon this afternoon.

Christopher Gordon's body was taken by the State Medical Examiner's Office for autopsy.

The couple has two children, ages 5 and 9, who were taken into the custody of Child Protective Services.

Stay with 13 News as we continue to update this ongoing investigation.

ORIGINAL STORY: 10/22/17 @ 8:20 p.m.

Huntington Police Chief, Joe Ciccarelli, tells WOWK that a shooting has occurred on Cavalier Dr.

Authorities say that it is domestic in nature.

The shooting has resulted in a fatality.

Details are limited as it is an ongoing investigation.

We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.