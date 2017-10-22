Update: Wife of Victim Arrested in Huntington Murder Investigation

The body of a woman was found in a wooded area in Sciotoville, Ohio on Friday.
Huntington Police Chief, Joe Ciccarelli, tells WOWK that a shooting has occurred on Cavalier Dr. Authorities say that it is domestic in nature. The shooting has resulted in a fatality. Details are limited as it is an ongoing investigation. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.
An Ohio college student has pleaded guilty in the stabbing death of his roommate that police say happened after they argued over fast food.
Sheila Marie Hutchins has been indicted on charges that the child she was babysitting died from a fentanyl overdose.
The 19-year-old uncle of a 6-year-old boy whose body was found in a dumpster was charged with murder.
Mingo County Sheriff James Smith says a second arrest has been made in the Mingo County Murder Investigation.
Police in West Virginia say a man wanted for robbery fled a traffic stop by jumping into the Ohio River, only to be met by police waiting on the other side.
A man suspected in the deadly Ohio shootings of an 8-year-old boy and three other relatives and a related non-fatal stabbing has pleaded not guilty to numerous charges including aggravated murder and attempted murder.
A State of Emergency has been declared in Wood County due to the large industrial fire at the Ames Plant in Parkersburg, West Virginia.
Here are some photos from when 13 News at 5 was live at the 2017 Rod Run & Doo Wop in Charleston, West Virginia
WOWK 13 News participated in the 14th Annual Great Bowls of Fire Chili Fest and Cook Off in Ashland, Kentucky.
Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.
A State of Emergency has been declared in Wood County due to the large industrial fire at the Ames Plant in Parkersburg, West Virginia.
A search is underway at a local mine for a missing coal miner. The search is taking place at the Horse Creek Eagle Deep Mine, owned by Alpha Natural Resources, in Dorothy.
A police officer in Ohio says he and a partner drove a barely breathing woman to a hospital after an ambulance crew that said it was coming didn't show.
Dozens of herding dogs were seized from a Kanawha County farm Monday in an animal neglect case.
Police say the body has’t been positively identified but that they have no reason to believe it’s a different child.
The survey found the nursing home “failed to ensure necessary care and services were provided for hygiene and urinary catheter maintenance” for one resident.
The 19-year-old uncle of a 6-year-old boy whose body was found in a dumpster was charged with murder.
A couple got a shock when opening a package in the mail, finding a large amount of marijuana in the box.
