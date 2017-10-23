Listeria concerns causes massive nationwide recall of vegetable products

There is a recall of minimally processed vegetables nationwide because of a possible Listeria contamination.
More than 500,000 child car seats made by a company called Diono are being recalled because they may not adequately protect children in a crash.
Toys “R” Us is recalling Bruin Infant Wiggle Ball toys because the rubber knobs and plastic back can detach and pose a choking hazard to infants.
They have received 372 incident reports, including four reports of children choking on a piece of the clear plastic layer.
Fiat Chrysler is recalling nearly 710,000 Jeep and Dodge SUVs in North America because an improperly installed brake shield could let water leak in and limit braking ability.
John Deere is recalling 25,000 lawn tractors because the transmission can fail, which could lead to a crash.
Mazda is recalling midsize cars in the U.S. because a wiring problem can knock out power-assisted steering and the passenger air bag.
Fiat Chrysler is recalling almost half a million Ram heavy-duty pickups and medium-duty trucks because of the potential for engine fires.
A large industrial fire broke out overnight in Parkersburg, West Virginia, and it is continuing to burn this morning.
Here are some photos from when 13 News at 5 was live at the 2017 Rod Run & Doo Wop in Charleston, West Virginia
WOWK 13 News participated in the 14th Annual Great Bowls of Fire Chili Fest and Cook Off in Ashland, Kentucky.
Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.
A police officer in Ohio says he and a partner drove a barely breathing woman to a hospital after an ambulance crew that said it was coming didn't show.
Police say the body has’t been positively identified but that they have no reason to believe it’s a different child.
A search is underway at a local mine for a missing coal miner. The search is taking place at the Horse Creek Eagle Deep Mine, owned by Alpha Natural Resources, in Dorothy.
According to Kanawha County Dispatchers, the northbound lanes of 119 have reopened after a crash involving one vehicle.
A large industrial fire broke out overnight in Parkersburg, West Virginia, and it is continuing to burn this morning.
The 19-year-old uncle of a 6-year-old boy whose body was found in a dumpster was charged with murder.
