Listeria concerns causes massive nationwide recall of vegetable products

SALINAS, CA (WCMH) — Mann’s is voluntarily recalling minimally processed vegetables nationwide because of a possible Listeria contamination.

The minimally processed vegetables from Mann Packing were sold nationwide at stores like Trader Joe’s, Walmart, and several others.

“As an owner of this company and a mom, providing safe and healthy foods to our consumers and their families is always our top priority,” said Gina Nucci, Director of Corporate Marketing. “This voluntary recall is a reflection of our commitment to ensuring the safety of our consumers.”

The recalled products were distributed throughout the United States and Canada with “best if used by” dates from October 11 to October 20 listed on the front of the packaging. For recalled products distributed at retail and foodservice, product names, UPC codes and “best if used by” dates are listed below:

Country Distributed To Brand Product Description UPC Code
Canada Compliments Cauliettes Chop, 14oz bags ‘068820132547
Vegetable Platter, 24oz trays ‘055742534900
Canada Mann Mann’s Broccoli Cole Slaw, 12 oz bags ‘716519013072
Mann’s Culinary Cuts Shaved Brussels Sprout, 9 oz bas ‘716519067013
Mann’s Family Favorites Broccoli Cauliflower Florets, 12 oz bags ‘716519013034
Mann’s Family Favorites Brussels Sprouts, 12 oz bags ‘716519010354
Mann’s Family Favorites California Stir Fry, 12 oz bags ‘716519013065
Mann’s Family Favorites California Stir Fry, 2 lb bags ‘716519020186
Mann’s Family Favorites Vegetable Medley, 12 oz bags ‘716519013041
Mann’s Family Favorites Vegetable Medley, 2 lb bags ‘716519020155
Mann’s Fiesta Vegetable Tray, 35.5 oz tray ‘716519020490
Mann’s Kale Beet Blend, 8 oz Bags ‘716519000270
Mann’s Nourish Bowls Bacon Maple Delight, 7.15 oz trays ‘716519036934
Mann’s Nourish Bowls Butternut Kale Risotto, 8.75 oz tray ‘716519036910
Mann’s Nourish Bowls Cauli Rice Curry, 11 oz trays ‘716519036903
Mann’s Nourish Bowls Sesame Sriracha, 12 oz trays CAN ‘716519036828
Mann’s Nourish Bowls Southwest Chipotle, 10.5 oz trays ‘716519036866
Mann’s Power Blend, 10 oz bags ‘716519013119
Mann’s Rainbow Salad, 12 oz bags ‘716519013089
Mann’s Vegetable Tray, 2.5 lb tray ‘716519014079
Mann’s Vegetable Tray, 54 oz tray ‘716519014055
Canada Mann’s Culinary Cuts Mann’s Culinary Cuts Cauliettes Chopped Cauliflower, 14 oz bags ‘716519069017
Mann’s Culinary Cuts Shaved Brussels Sprout, 9 oz bas ‘716519067013
Canada Mann’s Family Favorites Mann’s Family Favorites Cauliflower Florets, 10 oz bags ‘716519014031
Mann’s Snacking Favorites Mann’s Snacking Favorites Veggie Hummus Tray, 16.5 oz tray ‘716519020582
Mann’s Snacking Favorites Veggie Ranch Tray, 16.5 oz tray ‘716519020605
Western Family Spicy Southwester Kale Kit, 22.8 OZ bags ‘062639352301
Vegetable Medley, 2 LB bags 062639324810
West Coast Stir Fry Mix, 2 lb bags 062639324858
Kale Salad Kit, 24 oz bags 062639345938
Kale Caesar Kit, 14.8 OZ bags ‘062639352295
Broccoli Slaw, 12 oz bags 062639324841
USA Archer Farms Broccoli Slaw 12 OZ bags ‘085239343142
Broccoli Cauliflower Florets, 12oz bags ‘085239341148
Broccoli Florets 12oz bags ‘085239319147
Broccoli Medley 12oz Bags ‘085239339145
Brussels Sprouts, 12oz bags ‘085239301142
Shaved Brussels Sprouts, 9oz bags ‘085239193143
Cauliflower Florets, 10oz bags ‘085239030141
USA HEB Broccoli Carrots, 12 OZ bags 4122097508
Broccoli Cauliflower, 12 OZ bags 4122097503
Broccoli Florets, 12 OZ bags 4122097505
Broccoli Slaw, 12 OZ bags 4122097512
Shaved Brussels Sprouts Salad, 10OZ bags 4122065112
Veggie Toss Kit Caulibit Mushroom Sauce, 11oz bags 4122017706
Caulibits Chopped Cauliflower, 14oz bags 4122009327
Cauliflower Florets, 10 OZ bags 4122032278
Fiesta Salad, 12 OZ bags 4122097501
Power Slaw, 10 OZ bags 4122083223
Stir Fry Medley, 12 OZ bags 4122097504
Vegetable Medley, 12 OZ bags 4122097506
USA Little Salad Bar Broccoli Florets, 12 OZ bags ‘041498216030
Broccoli Slaw, 12 OZ bags ‘041498216047
USA Mann Mann’s Brussels Sprouts, 2LB bags ‘716519020308
USA Mann Mann’s Broccoli Cole Slaw, 1 lb bags ‘716519011009
Mann’s Broccoli Cole Slaw, 12 oz bags ‘716519013072
Mann’s Culinary Cuts Shaved Brussels Sprout, 9 oz bas ‘716519067013
Mann’s Family Favorites Broccoli Carrots, 12 oz bags ‘716519013058
Mann’s Family Favorites Broccoli Cauliflower Florets, 12 oz bags ‘716519013034
Mann’s Family Favorites Broccoli Cauliflower Florets, 16 oz bags ‘716519012174
Mann’s Family Favorites Broccoli Wokly, 1 lb bags ‘716519010163
Mann’s Family Favorites Broccoli Wokly, 12 oz bags ‘716519013010
Mann’s Family Favorites Brussels Sprouts, 12 oz bags ‘716519010354
Mann’s Family Favorites California Stir Fry, 1 lb bags ‘716519012181
Mann’s Family Favorites California Stir Fry, 12 oz bags ‘716519013065
Mann’s Family Favorites California Stir Fry, 2 lb bags ‘716519020186
Mann’s Family Favorites Vegetable Medley, 1 lb bags ‘716519012150
Mann’s Family Favorites Vegetable Medley, 12 oz bags ‘716519013041
Mann’s Family Favorites Vegetable Medley, 2 lb bags ‘716519020155
Mann’s Fiesta Vegetable Tray, 35.5 oz tray ‘716519088728
Mann’s Fiesta Vegetable Tray, 35.5 oz tray ‘716519020490
Mann’s Kale Beet Blend, 8 oz Bags ‘716519000270
Mann’s Nourish Bowl Cauli Rice Curry, 11 oz Tray ‘716519036897
Mann’s Nourish Bowl Monterey Risotto, 8.75 oz Tray ‘716519036798
Mann’s Nourish Bowls Bacon Maple Brussels, 7.15 oz Tray ‘716519036941
Mann’s Nourish Bowls Sesame Sriracha, 12 oz Tray ‘716519036811
Mann’s Nourish Bowls Southwest Chipotle, 10.5 oz trays ‘716519036859
Mann’s Nourish Bowls Southwest Chipotle, 2-10.5 oz trays ‘716519036958
Mann’s Power Blend, 10 oz bags ‘716519013119
Mann’s Power Blend, 20 oz bags ‘716519000416
Mann’s Rainbow Salad, 12 oz bags ‘716519013089
Mann’s Vegetable Tray, 2.5 lb tray ‘716519014079
Mann’s Broccoli Florets, 3 lb bags ‘716519030113
USA Mann Culinary Cuts Mann’s Culinary Cuts Cauliettes Chopped Cauliflower, 14 oz bags ‘716519069017
Mann’s Culinary Cuts Shaved Brussels Sprout, 9 oz bas ‘716519067013
USA Mann’s Family Favorites Mann’s Family Favorites Cauliflower Florets, 10 oz bags ‘716519014031
USA Mann’s Snacking Favorites Mann’s Snacking Favorites Cheddar Pretzel Veggie Tray, 19.6 oz tray ‘716519020445
Mann’s Snacking Favorites Honey Turkey Cheddar, 20.3 oz Tray ‘716519020483
Mann’s Snacking Favorites Hummus Tray, 16.5 oz trays ‘716519014758
Mann’s Snacking Favorites Veggie Hummus Tray, 16.5 oz tray ‘716519020582
Mann’s Snacking Favorites Veggie Ranch Tray, 16.5 oz bags ‘716519020575
USA Signature Farms Meat & Cheese Tray, 36 OZ trays ‘021130110964
Broccoli Cauliflower Florets 4/28 OZ bags ‘021130984497
Broccoli Cauliflower Florets 6/12 OZ bags 021130983407
Broccoli Slaw 12 OZ bags 021130983391
Broccoli Stir Fry 28 OZ bags ‘021130984459
Broccoli Florets 12 OZ bags ‘021130983407
Broccoli Stir Fry, 12 OZ bags 021130983322
Veggie Tray with Ranch Dip, 24 OZ. trays ‘021130299553
Veggie Tray with Ranch Dip, 24OZ (NS) trays ‘021130299553
Veggie Tray with Ranch Dip, 54 OZ. trays ‘021130299560
Vegetable Medley, 28 OZ bags ‘021130984466
Vegetable Medley, 12 OZ bags 021130983322
Veggie & Hummus Tray (NS), 16.5OZ trays ‘021130984282
Veggie & Hummus Tray, 16.5 OZ trays ‘021130984282
USA Trader Joe’s Kohlrabi Salad Blend, 10 OZ Bags ‘0058 6146
USA Walmart Broccoli Cauliflower Florets, 12 OZ bags ‘681131328852
Broccoli Florets, 32 oz bags ‘681131122344
Broccoli Florets, 12 OZ bags ‘681131328845
Broccoli Slaw, 16 OZ bags ‘681131148207
Stir Fry Medley, 12 OZ bags ‘681131457460
Cauliflower Florets, 10 OZ bags ‘681131091381
Cauliflower 6/16 oz bags ‘681131122320
Super Blend, 10oz bags ‘681131148368
Vegetable Medley, 2LB bags ‘681131457378
USA Vegetable Medley 9/12 OZ WM ‘681131328791
USA (Foodservice) Cross Valley Farms Shaved Brussels Sprouts, 2 lb bags
Cauliflower Florets, 3 LB bags
Spiral Cut Kohlrabi, 2 LB bags
Superfood Slaw, 2 LB bags
Mann Mann’s Broccoli Florets, 3 lb bags
Mann’s Broccoli Florets, 6/3 lb bags
Broccoli Cole Slaw, 4×3 lb bags
Cauliflower Florets, 2/3 LB PIZZA CUT, bags
Mann’s Broccoli Florets, 3 lb bags
Mann’s Family Favorites Cauliflower Florets, 3 lb bags
Veggie Power Blend 4/2 LB SS
Cauliflower Florets 2/3 LB MIN bags
Sysco Natural Broccoli Cole Slaw 4×3 lb bags
Canada Mann Mann’s Broccoli Florets, 3 lb bags
(Foodservice) Veggie Power Blend 4/2 LB SS

