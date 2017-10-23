Listeria concerns causes massive nationwide recall of vegetable products

SALINAS, CA (WCMH) — Mann’s is voluntarily recalling minimally processed vegetables nationwide because of a possible Listeria contamination.

The minimally processed vegetables from Mann Packing were sold nationwide at stores like Trader Joe’s, Walmart, and several others.

“As an owner of this company and a mom, providing safe and healthy foods to our consumers and their families is always our top priority,” said Gina Nucci, Director of Corporate Marketing. “This voluntary recall is a reflection of our commitment to ensuring the safety of our consumers.”

The recalled products were distributed throughout the United States and Canada with “best if used by” dates from October 11 to October 20 listed on the front of the packaging. For recalled products distributed at retail and foodservice, product names, UPC codes and “best if used by” dates are listed below: