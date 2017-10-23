Lanes closed after tanker overturns on I-64 in Carter County Lanes closed after tanker overturns on I-64 in Carter County MGN Online CARTER COUNTY, KY (WOWK) - Dispatchers tell 13 News that all westbound lanes of I-64 near the Boyd County line have been shut down due to an overturned tanker truck. The accident occurred near the 181 mile marker and involved one vehicle. Dispatchers say that one person was transported with unknown injuries. Crews are working to clear an undetermined amount of leaked gasoline from the accident area. The Carter County Sheriff's Office is responding. CARTER COUNTY, KY (WOWK) - Dispatchers tell 13 News that all westbound lanes of I-64 near the Boyd County line have been shut down due to an overturned tanker truck. The accident occurred near the 181 mile marker and involved one vehicle. Dispatchers say that one person was transported with unknown injuries. Crews are working to clear an undetermined amount of leaked gasoline from the accident area. The Carter County Sheriff's Office is responding.

UPDATE: Missing miner killed in accident UPDATE: Missing miner killed in accident A search is underway at a local mine for a missing coal miner. The search is taking place at the Horse Creek Eagle Deep Mine, owned by Alpha Natural Resources, in Dorothy. A search is underway at a local mine for a missing coal miner. The search is taking place at the Horse Creek Eagle Deep Mine, owned by Alpha Natural Resources, in Dorothy.

US 119 Reopens After Wreck US 119 Reopens After Wreck According to Kanawha County Dispatchers, the northbound lanes of 119 have reopened after a crash involving one vehicle. According to Kanawha County Dispatchers, the northbound lanes of 119 have reopened after a crash involving one vehicle.

Young Man Falls To His Death In National Park Young Man Falls To His Death In National Park Harpers Ferry, W.VA - Tragedy has struck the Harpers Ferry national historical park where an 18 year-old male apparently fell to his death. Park rangers say that the young man was standing on top of the Maryland heights overlook when it happened. Washington county first responders recovered the body, which has been sent to the chief medical examiners office in Baltimore for an autopsy. The heights surrounding historic Harpers Ferry ... Harpers Ferry, W.VA - Tragedy has struck the Harpers Ferry national historical park where an 18 year-old male apparently fell to his death. Park rangers say that the young man was standing on top of the Maryland heights overlook when it happened. Washington county first responders recovered the body, which has been sent to the chief medical examiners office in Baltimore for an autopsy. The heights surrounding historic Harpers Ferry ...

3 Car Accident In Barboursville 3 Car Accident In Barboursville Emergency crews are responding to a three vehicle crash. Cabell County Dispatch tell us it happened on the corner of Route 60 and Evergreen Drive in Barboursville. The incident occurred about 3:00 p.m. on Saturday afternoon. Dispatchers did inform us that one of the vehicles is on it's top. No word on any injuries. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available. Emergency crews are responding to a three vehicle crash. Cabell County Dispatch tell us it happened on the corner of Route 60 and Evergreen Drive in Barboursville. The incident occurred about 3:00 p.m. on Saturday afternoon. Dispatchers did inform us that one of the vehicles is on it's top. No word on any injuries. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.