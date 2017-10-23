Uncle drowned nephew in bathtub, dumped him in trash, police say

Sheila Marie Hutchins has been indicted on charges that the child she was babysitting died from a fentanyl overdose.
Sheila Marie Hutchins has been indicted on charges that the child she was babysitting died from a fentanyl overdose.
The 19-year-old uncle of a 6-year-old boy whose body was found in a dumpster was charged with murder.
The 19-year-old uncle of a 6-year-old boy whose body was found in a dumpster was charged with murder.
Mingo County Sheriff James Smith says a second arrest has been made in the Mingo County Murder Investigation.
Mingo County Sheriff James Smith says a second arrest has been made in the Mingo County Murder Investigation.
Police in West Virginia say a man wanted for robbery fled a traffic stop by jumping into the Ohio River, only to be met by police waiting on the other side.
Police in West Virginia say a man wanted for robbery fled a traffic stop by jumping into the Ohio River, only to be met by police waiting on the other side.
A man suspected in the deadly Ohio shootings of an 8-year-old boy and three other relatives and a related non-fatal stabbing has pleaded not guilty to numerous charges including aggravated murder and attempted murder.
A man suspected in the deadly Ohio shootings of an 8-year-old boy and three other relatives and a related non-fatal stabbing has pleaded not guilty to numerous charges including aggravated murder and attempted murder.
A man has been jailed on charges he sold heroin in the hospital maternity ward room where people were visiting his newborn daughter.
A man has been jailed on charges he sold heroin in the hospital maternity ward room where people were visiting his newborn daughter.
Relatives of a man who died while being treated for pneumonia at a natural healing center in Ohio are suing the store's owner and employees.
Relatives of a man who died while being treated for pneumonia at a natural healing center in Ohio are suing the store's owner and employees.
A former Charleston postal worker has pleaded guilty to stealing a mailed package containing methamphetamine.
A former Charleston postal worker has pleaded guilty to stealing a mailed package containing methamphetamine.
A large industrial fire broke out overnight in Parkersburg, West Virginia, and it is continuing to burn this morning.
A large industrial fire broke out overnight in Parkersburg, West Virginia, and it is continuing to burn this morning.
Here are some photos from when 13 News at 5 was live at the 2017 Rod Run & Doo Wop in Charleston, West Virginia
Here are some photos from when 13 News at 5 was live at the 2017 Rod Run & Doo Wop in Charleston, West Virginia
WOWK 13 News participated in the 14th Annual Great Bowls of Fire Chili Fest and Cook Off in Ashland, Kentucky.
WOWK 13 News participated in the 14th Annual Great Bowls of Fire Chili Fest and Cook Off in Ashland, Kentucky.
Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.
Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.
A police officer in Ohio says he and a partner drove a barely breathing woman to a hospital after an ambulance crew that said it was coming didn't show.
A police officer in Ohio says he and a partner drove a barely breathing woman to a hospital after an ambulance crew that said it was coming didn't show.
Police say the body has’t been positively identified but that they have no reason to believe it’s a different child.
?
Police say the body has’t been positively identified but that they have no reason to believe it’s a different child.
?
A search is underway at a local mine for a missing coal miner. The search is taking place at the Horse Creek Eagle Deep Mine, owned by Alpha Natural Resources, in Dorothy.
A search is underway at a local mine for a missing coal miner. The search is taking place at the Horse Creek Eagle Deep Mine, owned by Alpha Natural Resources, in Dorothy.
According to Kanawha County Dispatchers, the northbound lanes of 119 have reopened after a crash involving one vehicle.
According to Kanawha County Dispatchers, the northbound lanes of 119 have reopened after a crash involving one vehicle.
A large industrial fire broke out overnight in Parkersburg, West Virginia, and it is continuing to burn this morning.
A large industrial fire broke out overnight in Parkersburg, West Virginia, and it is continuing to burn this morning.
The 19-year-old uncle of a 6-year-old boy whose body was found in a dumpster was charged with murder.
The 19-year-old uncle of a 6-year-old boy whose body was found in a dumpster was charged with murder.
Click here for an hour by hour forecast from our computer forecast model, Predictor.
The latest StormTracker 13 Forecast update!