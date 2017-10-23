Target plans to better recognize Thanksgiving, pauses the “Christmas creep”

More News More>>

Navy Christens Ship Named for West Virginia WWII Hero Woody Williams Beautiful blue skies adorned the 784 foot long ship which was christened Saturday; the ship named for West Virginia native son and Congressional Medal of Honor recipient Hershel "Woody" Williams. The USNS Hershel "Woody" Williams, built for the Navy by General Dynamics NASSCO, was officially recognized in the time-honored tradition with a ceremony attended by a who's who of the Navy, Marines and four fellow Medal of Honor recipients. Williams, who n...

Richwood Mayor's Position as City Leader Uncertain Richwood Mayor Bob Henry Baber was removed from a city council meeting by police Thursday night after a disagreement with council members. Baber was asked to sit in the audience of the council meetings until the State Auditor's investigation is resolved. Monday Baber plans to visit the Auditor in hopes of wrapping up the investigation. The probe started after questions regarding the Mayor's use of the city's purchasing card, or P-card. Baber previously stated he is o...

Judge Tosses $417M Award Against Johnson & Johnson LOS ANGELES (AP) — A judge on Friday tossed out a $417 million jury award to a woman who claimed she developed ovarian cancer by using Johnson & Johnson talc-based baby powder for feminine hygiene.

Police: Newborn's Dad Sold Heroin In Hospital Maternity Ward West Virginia has worst overdose death rate in the nation. GREENSBURG, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania man has been jailed on charges he sold heroin in the hospital maternity ward room where people were visiting his newborn daughter. Twenty-five-year-old Cody Hulse was arraigned Friday on charges including heroin delivery and endangering the welfare of children. The Tribune-Review reports he declined to comment afterward. Authorities say Hulse got busted after Greensburg police stopped a vehicle Thursday and found heroin and parap...

Trump Has No Plan To Block Scheduled Release Of JFK Record WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says he doesn't plan to block the scheduled release of thousands of never publicly seen government documents related to President John F. Kennedy's assassination. "Subject to the receipt of further information," he wrote in a Saturday morning tweet, "I will be allowing, as President, the long blocked and classified JFK FILES to be opened." The National Archives has until Thursday to disclose the rem...

Look up to see the Orionids meteor shower tonight TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA/WTNH) — Keep your eyes to the sky this weekend! Are you ready for it? The Orionid meteor shower will peak tonight across the sky. The moon is barely past its "New" phase. This means there won't be much light pollution away from the city lights. The shower will be visible both Friday and Saturday night. "If you can get away from city lights tonight, our weather should cooperate for watching these meteors. Temperatures will be in the mid...

Hallmark releases its 2017 Christmas movie lineup A woman buys mistletoes at a stall on the christmas market in the main pedestrian street on December 7, 2013 in Hamburg, Germany. (Photo by Philipp Guelland/Getty Images) COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Christmas movie fanatics get excited! Your days of watching re-runs are numbered. The Hallmark Countdown to Christmas, with a record 33 brand new Christmas movies, is just a week away. The heartwarming movies will be shown both on the Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries starting October 28 (yes, three whole days before Halloween) extending until December 30. This year's lineup of movies stars returning favorites such as Lacey Chabe...

US: Laptops in checked bags pose fire, explosion risk Pixabay By JOAN LOWY Associated Press WASHINGTON (AP) - The U.S. government is urging the world airline community to ban large, personal electronic devices like laptops from checked luggage because of the potential for a catastrophic fire. The Federal Aviation Administration said in a paper filed recently with a U.N. agency that its tests show that when a laptop's rechargeable lithium-ion battery overheats in close proximity to an aerosol spray can, it can cause an explosion capable of disa...