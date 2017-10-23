Student Found with Loaded Handgun at Putnam County School - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Student Found with Loaded Handgun at Putnam County School

Posted: Updated:

PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Officials with Putnam County Schools tell 13 News that police investigated an incident at Winfield Middle School this morning.

According to officials, a student was found with a loaded handgun in their backpack.

Police have confiscated the handgun, but the status of the student is unknown at this time.

No injuries have been reported.

Putnam County Schools released the following statement:

We want to applaud the efforts of school administration and staff, district staff, and the quick response of local law enforcement. Our primary concern is always the safety of our students and staff. 

The incident remains under investigation by The Putnam County Sheriff's Department

The Winfield Police Department assisted deputies at the scene.

Stay with 13 News as we continue to update this ongoing story. 

