Ohio Babysitter Indicted for 12-Year-Old’s Overdose Death

Sheila M. Hutchins (Photo courtesy: Columbus Division of Police via Facebook) Sheila M. Hutchins (Photo courtesy: Columbus Division of Police via Facebook)

COLUMBUS, OH (WCMH) — Sheila Marie Hutchins has been indicted on charges that the child she was babysitting died from a fentanyl overdose.

According to Franklin County Prosecutor Ron O’Brien, Hutchins, 60, was babysitting five children, July 10, at her residence in east Columbus, when she left the home with the youngest child to run an errand.

O’Brien says while Hutchins was out, the 12-year-old found what he believed to be heroin on top of the refrigerator, ingested some, and went upstairs.

When Hutchins returned, the 12-year-old was unresponsive and foam was on the boy’s face. The boy was taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital where he died two days later.

“This babysitter violated her duty of care to the children she was babysitting by possessing fentanyl in her residence while having children present in her home,” says O’Brien.

Hutchins has been indicted on one count of Involuntary Manslaughter (F-1) and one count of Endangering Children (F-3).

Hutchins is scheduled to be arraigned later this week.

