Update: All Lanes of I-64 Reopen Following Tanker Crash

Update: All Lanes of I-64 Reopen Following Tanker Crash

Posted: Updated:
UPDATE: 10/23/17 @ 10:45 p.m.

Dispatchers say that all lanes of I-64 have reopened following a tanker truck crash.

The tanker truck overturned near the 179 mile marker of I-64, and leaked gasoline.

Crews spent several hours at the scene cleaning the area. 

UPDATE: 10/23/17 @ 5:50 p.m. 

Our crew at the scene says that all eastbound lanes of I-64 have reopened following the crash.

The westbound lanes will be closed for several more hours as crews work the scene.

ORIGINAL: 10/23/17 @ 2:15 p.m.

CARTER COUNTY, KY (WOWK) - Authorities say that an overturned tanker truck has I-64 in both directions blocked between Grayson and Boyd County.

All I-64 traffic is being detoured along US 60 from Exit 181 at Coalton and Exit 172 at Grayson.

At 1:20 p.m., local emergency officials reported the crash near the 179 mile marker.

Police closed both westbound lanes of I-64, diverting traffic at Exit 181 to US 60 west.

Police have now closed the eastbound lanes for safety reasons, and began diverting traffic at Exit 172 at Grayson to KY 1/7 south to US 60 east.

State highway crews are enroute to assist with traffic control.

The interstate could be closed for several hours, likely through school dismissal and evening rush hours.

Motorists using the US 60 detour route between Grayson and Boyd County should expect heavy traffic, congestion and lengthy delays.

Local motorists are encouraged to avoid the detour route as well as Exit 172 and Exit 181, and seek alternate routes if possible.

Dispatchers say that one person was transported with unknown injuries.

Crews are working to clear an undetermined amount of leaked gasoline from the accident area.

The Carter County Sheriff's Office is responding.

