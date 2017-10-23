Man Shot with Arrow, Suspect Sought After - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Man Shot with Arrow, Suspect Sought After

Posted: Updated:
By Joseph Fitzwater, Assignment Editor
ROANE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - The Roane County Sheriff's Department is investigating a shooting involving an arrow in the county.

According to a release from the Roane County Sheriff's Department, on Monday at around 2:20 p.m., a man was walking on his property on Peter's Cave Road in northern Roane County when he was shot in the lower leg by an arrow.

According to the Sheriff's Department, the subject was near a right-of-way that leads to a roadway. It is possible that unknown subjects were hunting from the roadway, and shot in the direction of this residence, hitting the man.

If anyone in this area observed a vehicle near this location, or leaving this location, in this time frame, or any other information regarding this case, please contact the Roane County Sheriff's Department at 304-927-2540.

