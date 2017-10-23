49 Dogs Seized from Kanawha County Farm

Dozens of herding dogs were seized from a Kanawha County farm Monday in an animal neglect case.
Target says customers want it to pause the “Christmas creep.”
Beautiful blue skies adorned the 784 foot long ship which was christened Saturday; the ship named for West Virginia native son and Congressional Medal of Honor recipient Hershel "Woody" Williams. The USNS Hershel "Woody" Williams, built for the Navy by General Dynamics NASSCO, was officially recognized in the time-honored tradition with a ceremony attended by a who's who of the Navy, Marines and four fellow Medal of Honor recipients. Williams, who n...
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A judge on Friday tossed out a $417 million jury award to a woman who claimed she developed ovarian cancer by using Johnson & Johnson talc-based baby powder for feminine hygiene.
COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Christmas movie fanatics get excited! Your days of watching re-runs are numbered. The Hallmark Countdown to Christmas, with a record 33 brand new Christmas movies, is just a week away. The heartwarming movies will be shown both on the Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries starting October 28 (yes, three whole days before Halloween) extending until December 30. This year’s lineup of movies stars returning favorites such as Lacey Chabe...
CARTER COUNTY, KY (WOWK) - Dispatchers tell 13 News that all westbound lanes of I-64 near the Boyd County line have been shut down due to an overturned tanker truck. The accident occurred near the 181 mile marker and involved one vehicle. Dispatchers say that one person was transported with unknown injuries. Crews are working to clear an undetermined amount of leaked gasoline from the accident area. The Carter County Sheriff's Office is responding.
A search is underway at a local mine for a missing coal miner. The search is taking place at the Horse Creek Eagle Deep Mine, owned by Alpha Natural Resources, in Dorothy.
Dozens of herding dogs were seized from a Kanawha County farm Monday in an animal neglect case.
A State of Emergency has been declared in Wood County due to the large industrial fire at the Ames Plant in Parkersburg, West Virginia.
A police officer in Ohio says he and a partner drove a barely breathing woman to a hospital after an ambulance crew that said it was coming didn't show.
According to Kanawha County Dispatchers, the northbound lanes of 119 have reopened after a crash involving one vehicle.
Authorities say an 87-year-old Ohio man has been killed after driving into the path of an SUV while cutting grass on a riding lawn mower.
A State of Emergency has been declared in Wood County due to the large industrial fire at the Ames Plant in Parkersburg, West Virginia.
Here are some photos from when 13 News at 5 was live at the 2017 Rod Run & Doo Wop in Charleston, West Virginia
WOWK 13 News participated in the 14th Annual Great Bowls of Fire Chili Fest and Cook Off in Ashland, Kentucky.
Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.
A State of Emergency has been declared in Wood County due to the large industrial fire at the Ames Plant in Parkersburg, West Virginia.
A police officer in Ohio says he and a partner drove a barely breathing woman to a hospital after an ambulance crew that said it was coming didn't show.
A search is underway at a local mine for a missing coal miner. The search is taking place at the Horse Creek Eagle Deep Mine, owned by Alpha Natural Resources, in Dorothy.
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Officials with Putnam County Schools tell 13 News that police investigated an incident at Winfield Middle School this morning. According to officials, a student was found with a firearm in their backpack. Police have confiscated the firearm, but the status of the student is unknown at this time. No gunshots were reported and no one has been reported injured. The Putnam County Sheriff's Department and Winfield Police Department responded to the ...
A couple got a shock when opening a package in the mail, finding a large amount of marijuana in the box.
Police say the body has’t been positively identified but that they have no reason to believe it’s a different child.
The 19-year-old uncle of a 6-year-old boy whose body was found in a dumpster was charged with murder.
