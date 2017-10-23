49 Dogs Seized from Kanawha County Farm - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

49 Dogs Seized from Kanawha County Farm

By Alyssa Meisner, Digital Journalist/Anchor
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Dozens of herding dogs were seized from a Kanawha County farm Monday in an animal neglect case.

Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association along with several law enforcement agencies raided the home, taking 49 dogs into the KCHA's care. The home is in the small town of Liberty, just outside Sissonville. 

As Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association vets are taking a preliminary look at the animals, they're finding injuries, illness, signs of breeding and pain. KCHA doesn't know how long the dogs were living on the farm, but we know tonight they are safe. 

"It's heart-wrenching to see. This is one of those things that we hear about it, but you never really understand the level of neglect until you get here and see it for yourself," Jessie Shafer, Director of Development for KCHA, told 13 News.

Some of the 49 animals were found in fenced areas, others chained to small stalls in several barns on the property.

"Nobody can care for this amount of animals properly. Nobody can meet basic needs of animals when you have this many animals running around. And the fact that they're chained to barn stalls, not able to move freely, not able to drink water," Shafer added.

KCHA isn't sure how long the homeowner has had this many Collies, Australian Shepards, and Black & Tans, or how long they were being mistreated.

"Their water is dirty if there is any. So we don't know whether they have parasitic issues or not. There are various degrees of matting situations that are going on, which can cause skin infections and severe pain," Shafer explained.

No one knew the animals were living on the remote farm until a local came by looking to buy wood from the homeowner.

"As soon as he made his way to the property, he realized there were dozens and dozens of animals in distress. So he reached out to a Humane Officer- which is always the right thing to do. And we took immediate action," Shafer said.

Several goats were found on the property, and also taken into the shelter. The KCHA was able to get warrants for the animal rescue, but the homeowner could fight in court to get them back.

No word as to whether she will face animal abuse or neglect charges, but 13 News will continue to update the story as more information becomes available.
 

