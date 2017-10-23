Woman's Body Found in Wooded Area in Sciotoville

SCIOTOVILLE, OH (WOWK) - The body of a woman was found in a wooded area in Sciotoville, Ohio on Friday.

According to a release , the body of Mary Carol Salyers, 56, of Sciotoville, OH was found Friday, October 20th, 2017 in a wooded area off the end of Johnson Street in Sciotoville, OH.

Police say they found her unattended car with the motor running at the end of Jonson Street before dawn on Wednesday October 18th, 2107. It was impounded when the responding officer was unable to locate Salyers.

The release says that she last spoke with her family by phone on Monday, October 16th 2017.

Her family reported her missing during the day on Friday, October 20th, 2017, and after the family and an officer were unable to locate Salyers at her home, her body was discovered by family members who were searching the area around Johnson Street as the reporting officer arrived.



Detectives from the Portsmouth Police Department, the Scioto County Coroner, and investigators from the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation responded to the scene.



Police say there is no reason to believe that there is any risk to the community in relation to Salyer's death

The cause of her death will not be known until the autopsy is completed by the Montgomery County Coroner Office.