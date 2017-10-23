Kentucky bill to protect drivers who accidentally hit protesters

A Republican lawmaker in Kentucky has filed legislation that would ban protesters from blocking the streets without a permit and shield drivers who unintentionally hit them from criminal and civil penalties.
A Republican lawmaker in Kentucky has filed legislation that would ban protesters from blocking the streets without a permit and shield drivers who unintentionally hit them from criminal and civil penalties.
The Great Barrel Company is coming to West Virginia and it will bring more than 140 to 150 new jobs.
The Great Barrel Company is coming to West Virginia and it will bring more than 140 to 150 new jobs.
If President Donald Trump prevails in shutting down a major "Obamacare" health insurance subsidy, it would have the unintended consequence of making free basic coverage available to more people, and making upper-tier plans more affordable.
If President Donald Trump prevails in shutting down a major "Obamacare" health insurance subsidy, it would have the unintended consequence of making free basic coverage available to more people, and making upper-tier plans more affordable.
Kentucky agriculture officials say the application period has opened for people wanting to participate next year in the state's hemp research pilot program.
Kentucky agriculture officials say the application period has opened for people wanting to participate next year in the state's hemp research pilot program.
President Donald Trump told the widow of a soldier killed in an ambush in Niger that her husband “knew what he signed up for,” according to a Florida congresswoman.
President Donald Trump told the widow of a soldier killed in an ambush in Niger that her husband “knew what he signed up for,” according to a Florida congresswoman.
Senator Joe Manchin is demanding that the White House withdraw the nomination of Pennsylvania Republican Rep. Tom Marino to be the nation's drug czar.
Senator Joe Manchin is demanding that the White House withdraw the nomination of Pennsylvania Republican Rep. Tom Marino to be the nation's drug czar.
The Legislature is returning to the Capitol to consider legislation aimed at ensuring West Virginians are hired by contractors repairing and building roads and bridges across the state.
The Legislature is returning to the Capitol to consider legislation aimed at ensuring West Virginians are hired by contractors repairing and building roads and bridges across the state.
A State of Emergency has been declared in Wood County due to the large industrial fire at the Ames Plant in Parkersburg, West Virginia.
A State of Emergency has been declared in Wood County due to the large industrial fire at the Ames Plant in Parkersburg, West Virginia.
Here are some photos from when 13 News at 5 was live at the 2017 Rod Run & Doo Wop in Charleston, West Virginia
Here are some photos from when 13 News at 5 was live at the 2017 Rod Run & Doo Wop in Charleston, West Virginia
WOWK 13 News participated in the 14th Annual Great Bowls of Fire Chili Fest and Cook Off in Ashland, Kentucky.
WOWK 13 News participated in the 14th Annual Great Bowls of Fire Chili Fest and Cook Off in Ashland, Kentucky.
Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.
Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.
A State of Emergency has been declared in Wood County due to the large industrial fire at the Ames Plant in Parkersburg, West Virginia.
A State of Emergency has been declared in Wood County due to the large industrial fire at the Ames Plant in Parkersburg, West Virginia.
A police officer in Ohio says he and a partner drove a barely breathing woman to a hospital after an ambulance crew that said it was coming didn't show.
A police officer in Ohio says he and a partner drove a barely breathing woman to a hospital after an ambulance crew that said it was coming didn't show.
A search is underway at a local mine for a missing coal miner. The search is taking place at the Horse Creek Eagle Deep Mine, owned by Alpha Natural Resources, in Dorothy.
A search is underway at a local mine for a missing coal miner. The search is taking place at the Horse Creek Eagle Deep Mine, owned by Alpha Natural Resources, in Dorothy.
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Officials with Putnam County Schools tell 13 News that police investigated an incident at Winfield Middle School this morning. According to officials, a student was found with a firearm in their backpack. Police have confiscated the firearm, but the status of the student is unknown at this time. No gunshots were reported and no one has been reported injured. The Putnam County Sheriff's Department and Winfield Police Department responded to the ...
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Officials with Putnam County Schools tell 13 News that police investigated an incident at Winfield Middle School this morning. According to officials, a student was found with a firearm in their backpack. Police have confiscated the firearm, but the status of the student is unknown at this time. No gunshots were reported and no one has been reported injured. The Putnam County Sheriff's Department and Winfield Police Department responded to the ...
A couple got a shock when opening a package in the mail, finding a large amount of marijuana in the box.
A couple got a shock when opening a package in the mail, finding a large amount of marijuana in the box.
Police say the body has’t been positively identified but that they have no reason to believe it’s a different child.
?
Police say the body has’t been positively identified but that they have no reason to believe it’s a different child.
?
The 19-year-old uncle of a 6-year-old boy whose body was found in a dumpster was charged with murder.
The 19-year-old uncle of a 6-year-old boy whose body was found in a dumpster was charged with murder.