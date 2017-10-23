Governor Declares Wood County a Disaster; More Aid Coming

Federal help could come from the EPA in Washington, D.C.

The search for a cause in the massive Ames fire goes on in Wood County, but environmentalists are already making their concerns publicly know.

"They really should be testing for a lot more of the chemicals and let people know what they are testing for and let people know what they are breathing in and could possibly end up in the drinking water," said Gary Zuckett, Executive Director of West Virginia Citizens Action.

The huge emergency response is already costly for Wood County. State financial assistance is likely, with the government certain to demand payment from the property owners for reimbursement.

"We don't want our response to be delayed one second because of money issues or concerns. We'll get the money from the property owner, but the state will make sure that we don't delay response, simply because of money," State Sen. Mitch Carmichael, (R) Senate President.

It is also likely there will have to be assistance from Washington,D.C. as some of the response and clean up could fall under the jurisdiction of the Environmental Protection Agency, or EPA.

"I will be with David McKinley, the Congressman from that specific area later today. And I can assure you, we are going to be comparing notes," said Rep. Evan Jenkins, (R) West Virginia.

Costs of the cleanup effort could easily run in the millions of dollars.

"While the investigation of this incident goes on, we are seeing pledges of cooperation from the federal, state, and local governments," said Mark Curtis, 13 News Chief Political Reporter.