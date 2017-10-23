Fire Crews Busy with 2 House Fires in Kanawha County

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Fire crews are busy in Kanawha County Monday evening while working two house fires.

According to dispatchers, the two house fires are located in Charleston and in the Handley area.

The Charleston fire is located on the 200 block of Lovell Drive. Dispatchers say that the fire is a working fire, but no injuries are reported. Charleston Fire, Charleston Police, and Kanawha County EMS responded to the scene.

Another fire is located on the 300 block of 3rd Avenue in Handley. Dispatchers say that the fire is a working fire as well, but again, no injuries are reported. East Bank, Pratt, and Handley Fire have responded to the scene.

We will provide more information on these fires as soon as we receive it.