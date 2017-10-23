Pennsylvania woman celebrates 94th birthday by skydiving

A man’s decision to belt out a 1990s dance hit while inside his car has landed him a ticket.
A couple got a shock when opening a package in the mail, finding a large amount of marijuana in the box.
Police in West Virginia say a man wanted for robbery fled a traffic stop by jumping into the Ohio River, only to be met by police waiting on the other side.
A man has been jailed on charges he sold heroin in the hospital maternity ward room where people were visiting his newborn daughter.
Police say a man choked a woman because she changed her iPad’s passcode.
A Kentucky man dressed as Pikachu is accused of trying to jump the White House fence - all in the name of making a YouTube video.
A police officer discovered two unlikely companions in a dumpster – a kitten and a baby raccoon.
West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice is visiting a large warehouse fire that smoldered for a fourth day in Parkersburg.
Here are some photos from when 13 News at 5 was live at the 2017 Rod Run & Doo Wop in Charleston, West Virginia
WOWK 13 News participated in the 14th Annual Great Bowls of Fire Chili Fest and Cook Off in Ashland, Kentucky.
Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.
A man’s decision to belt out a 1990s dance hit while inside his car has landed him a ticket.
West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice is visiting a large warehouse fire that smoldered for a fourth day in Parkersburg.
A Bluefield man is in jail for beating a woman, cutting her throat with a boxcutter and then dumping her body over a bridge, according to deputies.
The body of a woman was found in a wooded area in Sciotoville, Ohio on Friday.
Authorities say an Ohio driver fatally struck her 5-year-old son when he ran in front of her vehicle as she was dropping him off for school.
Authorities say a 12-year-old girl is accused of dousing her younger brother with hair spritz and setting him on fire.
The Charleston Police Department is searching for two suspects after a shoplifting where a shot was fired.
Thousands of community members have flocked to support a family after their 10-year-old son choked on a small, rubber ball and died days later.
A search is underway at a local mine for a missing coal miner. The search is taking place at the Horse Creek Eagle Deep Mine, owned by Alpha Natural Resources, in Dorothy.
Parents, listen up. There could be some harmful candy lurking in your child’s Halloween bag this year.
