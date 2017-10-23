Charleston Man Sentenced for Possessing Over 600 Child Pornograp - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Charleston Man Sentenced for Possessing Over 600 Child Pornographic Images and Videos

By Joseph Fitzwater, Assignment Editor
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - A Charleston man was sentenced Monday to 10 years in federal prison for a child pornography crime.

According to a release from U.S. Attorney Attorney Carol Casto, Jason Lee Smith, 39, previously pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography.

After Smith is released from prison, he will be on federal supervised release for 15 years, and will also be required to register as a sex offender.

Smith admitted that on March 21, 2015, he possessed over 600 images and videos of minors engaged in sexual acts.

Many of the images and videos depict prepubescent minors. The images and videos were contained on his personal computer and other media devices seized from two separate locations in Charleston.

The investigation revealed that Smith was using a peer-to-peer file sharing program to download, receive, and distribute child pornography.

The West Virginia State Police, the West Virginia Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, the Parkersburg Police Department, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation conducted the investigation. Assistant United States Attorney Lisa G. Johnston is in charge of the prosecution. United States District Judge Joseph R. Goodwin imposed the sentence.

