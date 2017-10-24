Pet businesses close after reported dog flu case

COLUMBUS, OH (WCMH) — Local doggy daycares in central Ohio shut down recently because of a reported case of canine influenza.

Within the last week, Willow Wood Pet Resort & Training Center and Camp Bow Wow Columbus Grandview Heights were some of the pet businesses that closed their doors due to the dog flu outbreak. Both have taken precautions to disinfect the businesses as precautions.

In a statement, Camp Bow Wow Columbus Grandview Heights said:

Camp Bow Wow Columbus Grandview-Heights has taken all precautionary measures to ensure the health and safety of its Campers. Upon learning of the canine influenza cases in the area, we made the decision to temporarily close our facility and are working alongside the local veterinary hospital to thoroughly sanitize and further safeguard the Camp. We plan to reopen for all customers by the end of the week.

Dr. Edward Cooper, head of Small Animal Emergency and Critical Care Service at The Ohio State University Veterinary Hospital, said one way to prevent your dog from getting sick is to avoid dog parks and boarding areas and avoid long walks.

“The best thing to do is keep them home, keep them away from other dogs so kind of like a house quarantine,” he said.

Dr. Cooper said to keep an eye out if your dog is “coughing, sneezing, runny nose. In more significant infections, we can see them develop some difficulty breathing, they can become lethargic, not interested in eating or drinking.” If your dog’s symptoms get worse, he recommends taking your dog to the vet.

Dr. Cooper said they are still testing more dogs to see if the results come back with a positive influenza test.