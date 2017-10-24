Pet businesses close after reported dog flu case - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Pet businesses close after reported dog flu case

Posted: Updated:

COLUMBUS, OH (WCMH) — Local doggy daycares in central Ohio shut down recently because of a reported case of canine influenza.

Within the last week, Willow Wood Pet Resort & Training Center and Camp Bow Wow Columbus Grandview Heights were some of the pet businesses that closed their doors due to the dog flu outbreak. Both have taken precautions to disinfect the businesses as precautions.

In a statement, Camp Bow Wow Columbus Grandview Heights said:

Camp Bow Wow Columbus Grandview-Heights has taken all precautionary measures to ensure the health and safety of its Campers. Upon learning of the canine influenza cases in the area, we made the decision to temporarily close our facility and are working alongside the local veterinary hospital to thoroughly sanitize and further safeguard the Camp. We plan to reopen for all customers by the end of the week.

Dr. Edward Cooper, head of Small Animal Emergency and Critical Care Service at The Ohio State University Veterinary Hospital, said one way to prevent your dog from getting sick is to avoid dog parks and boarding areas and avoid long walks.

“The best thing to do is keep them home, keep them away from other dogs so kind of like a house quarantine,” he said.

Dr. Cooper said to keep an eye out if your dog is “coughing, sneezing, runny nose. In more significant infections, we can see them develop some difficulty breathing, they can become lethargic, not interested in eating or drinking.” If your dog’s symptoms get worse, he recommends taking your dog to the vet.

Dr. Cooper said they are still testing more dogs to see if the results come back with a positive influenza test.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Pet businesses close after reported dog flu case

    Pet businesses close after reported dog flu case

    Tuesday, October 24 2017 8:47 AM EDT2017-10-24 12:47:09 GMT

    Multiple doggy daycares in Ohio have shut down recently because of a reported case of canine influenza.

    Multiple doggy daycares in Ohio have shut down recently because of a reported case of canine influenza.

  • 49 Dogs Seized from Kanawha County Farm

    49 Dogs Seized from Kanawha County Farm

    Monday, October 23 2017 5:10 PM EDT2017-10-23 21:10:07 GMT

    Dozens of herding dogs were seized from a Kanawha County farm Monday in an animal neglect case.

    Dozens of herding dogs were seized from a Kanawha County farm Monday in an animal neglect case.

  • Target plans to better recognize Thanksgiving, pauses the “Christmas creep”

    Target plans to better recognize Thanksgiving, pauses the “Christmas creep”

    Monday, October 23 2017 12:17 PM EDT2017-10-23 16:17:00 GMT
    MGN OnlineMGN Online

    Target says customers want it to pause the “Christmas creep.”

    Target says customers want it to pause the “Christmas creep.”

    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • State of Emergency Declared Due to Ames Plant Industrial Fire in Parkersburg

    State of Emergency Declared Due to Ames Plant Industrial Fire in Parkersburg

    Monday, October 23 2017 5:05 PM EDT2017-10-23 21:05:32 GMT
    Courtesy: Wood County 911Courtesy: Wood County 911

    A State of Emergency has been declared in Wood County due to the large industrial fire at the Ames Plant in Parkersburg, West Virginia.

    A State of Emergency has been declared in Wood County due to the large industrial fire at the Ames Plant in Parkersburg, West Virginia.

  • Woman's Body Found in Wooded Area in Sciotoville

    Woman's Body Found in Wooded Area in Sciotoville

    Monday, October 23 2017 8:44 PM EDT2017-10-24 00:44:34 GMT
    Courtesy of the Scioto County Daily News Facebook PageCourtesy of the Scioto County Daily News Facebook Page

    The body of a woman was found in a wooded area in Sciotoville, Ohio on Friday.

    The body of a woman was found in a wooded area in Sciotoville, Ohio on Friday.

  • LATEST: Miner in fatal accident identified

    UPDATE: Missing miner killed in accident

    Monday, October 23 2017 5:14 PM EDT2017-10-23 21:14:59 GMT

     A search is underway at a local mine for a missing coal miner. The search is taking place at the Horse Creek Eagle Deep Mine, owned by Alpha Natural Resources, in Dorothy.

     A search is underway at a local mine for a missing coal miner. The search is taking place at the Horse Creek Eagle Deep Mine, owned by Alpha Natural Resources, in Dorothy.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.