Charleston Police Searching for Suspects after Shoplifting at Kr - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Charleston Police Searching for Suspects after Shoplifting at Kroger

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - The Charleston Police Department is searching for two suspects after a shoplifting where a shot was fired.

According to CPD, at around 6:40 AM on October 24th, 2017, two suspects entered the Kroger on the West Side of Charleston, West Virginia and allegedly shoplifted items. 

A staff member of Kroger followed the suspects from the store and attempts to make contact.  Charleston Police say that the staff member told them that the male suspect pointed a gun up into the air, fired one round, and then ran away with the female suspect.

The Charleston Police Department believe that the two suspects are staying nearby. 

If you know the identity of the suspects or where they are staying, the Charleston Police Department asks that you call them at 348-6400 or METRO 911. 

