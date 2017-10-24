Pullman Square Announces it is Going Smoke Free - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Pullman Square Announces it is Going Smoke Free

Posted:

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) - If you frequent Pullman Square in Huntington, the air there will be getting cleaner soon.

According to Metropolitan Partners, that owner and manager of Pullman Square, the area is going smoke free on December 1st, 2017 due to popular demand and in an effort to improve the atmosphere. 

Metropolitan Partners say they have collaborated with Cabell-Huntington Health Department to make Pullman Square a non-smoking campus. 

They believe the smoke free environment will help make Pullman Square a healthier place for those who shop, dine and entertain there.

