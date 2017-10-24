Police: Girl,12, accused of setting her brother on fire - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Police: Girl,12, accused of setting her brother on fire

Posted: Updated:

DOTHAN, Ala. (AP) — Authorities in Alabama say a 12-year-old girl is accused of dousing her younger brother with hair spritz and setting him on fire.

Investigator James Harvey says Dothan police were dispatched to a hospital Friday and found the 10-year-old boy with serious burns to his back and arms. Multiple news outlets report that detectives determined the girl doused her brother’s back with the hair spritz and then used a lighter to ignite the fire.

Authorities say another person was at the home when the attack occurred. Harvey says he couldn’t disclose a possible motive.

Authorities say the boy’s injuries are serious, but he’s expected to recover. Police say the girl was charged with first-degree assault and was released into her parent’s custody because of her age. It’s unclear if she has a lawyer.

___

Information from: The Birmingham News, http://www.al.com/birminghamnews

Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.