Man fined for singing too loudly while driving

A man’s decision to belt out a 1990s dance hit while inside his car has landed him a ticket.
A man’s decision to belt out a 1990s dance hit while inside his car has landed him a ticket.
A couple got a shock when opening a package in the mail, finding a large amount of marijuana in the box.
A couple got a shock when opening a package in the mail, finding a large amount of marijuana in the box.
Police in West Virginia say a man wanted for robbery fled a traffic stop by jumping into the Ohio River, only to be met by police waiting on the other side.
Police in West Virginia say a man wanted for robbery fled a traffic stop by jumping into the Ohio River, only to be met by police waiting on the other side.
A man has been jailed on charges he sold heroin in the hospital maternity ward room where people were visiting his newborn daughter.
A man has been jailed on charges he sold heroin in the hospital maternity ward room where people were visiting his newborn daughter.
Police say a man choked a woman because she changed her iPad’s passcode.
Police say a man choked a woman because she changed her iPad’s passcode.
A Kentucky man dressed as Pikachu is accused of trying to jump the White House fence - all in the name of making a YouTube video.
A Kentucky man dressed as Pikachu is accused of trying to jump the White House fence - all in the name of making a YouTube video.
A police officer discovered two unlikely companions in a dumpster – a kitten and a baby raccoon.
A police officer discovered two unlikely companions in a dumpster – a kitten and a baby raccoon.
An Ohio police department has added dirt bikes to its fleet to combat unlicensed riders on city streets.
An Ohio police department has added dirt bikes to its fleet to combat unlicensed riders on city streets.
A State of Emergency has been declared in Wood County due to the large industrial fire at the Ames Plant in Parkersburg, West Virginia.
A State of Emergency has been declared in Wood County due to the large industrial fire at the Ames Plant in Parkersburg, West Virginia.
Here are some photos from when 13 News at 5 was live at the 2017 Rod Run & Doo Wop in Charleston, West Virginia
Here are some photos from when 13 News at 5 was live at the 2017 Rod Run & Doo Wop in Charleston, West Virginia
WOWK 13 News participated in the 14th Annual Great Bowls of Fire Chili Fest and Cook Off in Ashland, Kentucky.
WOWK 13 News participated in the 14th Annual Great Bowls of Fire Chili Fest and Cook Off in Ashland, Kentucky.
Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.
Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.
A State of Emergency has been declared in Wood County due to the large industrial fire at the Ames Plant in Parkersburg, West Virginia.
A State of Emergency has been declared in Wood County due to the large industrial fire at the Ames Plant in Parkersburg, West Virginia.
A man’s decision to belt out a 1990s dance hit while inside his car has landed him a ticket.
A man’s decision to belt out a 1990s dance hit while inside his car has landed him a ticket.
The body of a woman was found in a wooded area in Sciotoville, Ohio on Friday.
The body of a woman was found in a wooded area in Sciotoville, Ohio on Friday.
A search is underway at a local mine for a missing coal miner. The search is taking place at the Horse Creek Eagle Deep Mine, owned by Alpha Natural Resources, in Dorothy.
A search is underway at a local mine for a missing coal miner. The search is taking place at the Horse Creek Eagle Deep Mine, owned by Alpha Natural Resources, in Dorothy.
Authorities say a 12-year-old girl is accused of dousing her younger brother with hair spritz and setting him on fire.
Authorities say a 12-year-old girl is accused of dousing her younger brother with hair spritz and setting him on fire.
The Charleston Police Department is searching for two suspects after a shoplifting where a shot was fired.
The Charleston Police Department is searching for two suspects after a shoplifting where a shot was fired.
A police officer in Ohio says he and a partner drove a barely breathing woman to a hospital after an ambulance crew that said it was coming didn't show.
A police officer in Ohio says he and a partner drove a barely breathing woman to a hospital after an ambulance crew that said it was coming didn't show.
Thousands of community members have flocked to support a family after their 10-year-old son choked on a small, rubber ball and died days later.
Thousands of community members have flocked to support a family after their 10-year-old son choked on a small, rubber ball and died days later.
Huntington Police Chief, Joe Ciccarelli, tells WOWK that a shooting has occurred on Cavalier Dr. Authorities say that it is domestic in nature. The shooting has resulted in a fatality. Details are limited as it is an ongoing investigation. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.
Huntington Police Chief, Joe Ciccarelli, tells WOWK that a shooting has occurred on Cavalier Dr. Authorities say that it is domestic in nature. The shooting has resulted in a fatality. Details are limited as it is an ongoing investigation. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.