10-year-old boy dies days after choking on rubber ball

GEORGETOWN, SC (WBTW) – Thousands of community members have flocked to support a Georgetown family after their 10-year-old son choked on a small, rubber ball and died days later.

Graham Funeral Home posted an obituary for Payton Bryant Gaskins Sunday night on their Facebook page. According to the post, Payton passed away on Saturday, October 21.

“Payton was an all-American boy who loved being outdoors. He spent his free time hunting, fishing, and riding dirt bikes and four-wheelers. He was in the fifth grade at Maryville Elementary in Mrs. Kimberly Wall’s Class. Payton loved his little sister and cousins and spent as much time as possible with them. He was a beloved son, brother, grandson, nephew, and cousin whose bright smile and charming personality will be dearly missed,” the post states.

The “Prayers for Payton” Facebook page was set up for the child last week and quickly garnered thousands of likes. According to the page, the fifth grader choked on a rubber ball on the morning of October 15. The ball was lodged in his throat for about 45 minutes. “We lost him for about 8 minutes with no heartbeat. He is now in an induced coma due to seizures and swelling on the brain,” the initial post stated.

A Go-Fund-Me page set up for the family also says Payton was flown to MUSC in Charleston.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, October 24, 2017 from 6 p.m.-8 p.m. at Graham Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at Andrews First Pentecostal Holiness Church on Wednesday, October 25, 2017 at 4 p.m.