Falling drywall kills 8-year-old Ohio girl searching for kittens - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Falling drywall kills 8-year-old Ohio girl searching for kittens

TIFFIN, Ohio (AP) - Ohio police say an 8-year-old girl died when sheets of drywall leaning against a wall fell and pinned her in her grandmother's garage while she was looking for kittens.

Authorities say the accident happened Monday morning in Tiffin. Police say it's not clear how long the second-grader was under the drywall before they were called.

A relative and some of the responding police officers tried to perform CPR before the girl was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Police are withholding her name while more of her relatives are notified.

