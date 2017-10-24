Driver fatally hits her 5-year-old son after school drop-off

SAINT ALBANS, WV (WOWK) - Crews are on the scene of a working structure fire in Saint Albans. The fire broke out near the 800 block of 4th Avenue around 2:30 p.m. No injuries have been reported at this time. Jefferson and Nitro Fire Departments are responding. We have a crew headed to the scene. Stay with 13 News as we continue to update this ongoing story.
SAINT ALBANS, WV (WOWK) - Crews are on the scene of a working structure fire in Saint Albans. The fire broke out near the 800 block of 4th Avenue around 2:30 p.m. No injuries have been reported at this time. Jefferson and Nitro Fire Departments are responding. We have a crew headed to the scene. Stay with 13 News as we continue to update this ongoing story.
Authorities say an Ohio driver fatally struck her 5-year-old son when he ran in front of her vehicle as she was dropping him off for school.
Authorities say an Ohio driver fatally struck her 5-year-old son when he ran in front of her vehicle as she was dropping him off for school.
West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice is visiting a large warehouse fire that smoldered for a fourth day in Parkersburg.
West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice is visiting a large warehouse fire that smoldered for a fourth day in Parkersburg.
Ohio police say an 8-year-old girl died when sheets of drywall leaning against a wall fell and pinned her in her grandmother's garage while she was looking for kittens.
Ohio police say an 8-year-old girl died when sheets of drywall leaning against a wall fell and pinned her in her grandmother's garage while she was looking for kittens.
Thousands of community members have flocked to support a family after their 10-year-old son choked on a small, rubber ball and died days later.
Thousands of community members have flocked to support a family after their 10-year-old son choked on a small, rubber ball and died days later.
CARTER COUNTY, KY (WOWK) - Dispatchers tell 13 News that all westbound lanes of I-64 near the Boyd County line have been shut down due to an overturned tanker truck. The accident occurred near the 181 mile marker and involved one vehicle. Dispatchers say that one person was transported with unknown injuries. Crews are working to clear an undetermined amount of leaked gasoline from the accident area. The Carter County Sheriff's Office is responding.
CARTER COUNTY, KY (WOWK) - Dispatchers tell 13 News that all westbound lanes of I-64 near the Boyd County line have been shut down due to an overturned tanker truck. The accident occurred near the 181 mile marker and involved one vehicle. Dispatchers say that one person was transported with unknown injuries. Crews are working to clear an undetermined amount of leaked gasoline from the accident area. The Carter County Sheriff's Office is responding.
A search is underway at a local mine for a missing coal miner. The search is taking place at the Horse Creek Eagle Deep Mine, owned by Alpha Natural Resources, in Dorothy.
A search is underway at a local mine for a missing coal miner. The search is taking place at the Horse Creek Eagle Deep Mine, owned by Alpha Natural Resources, in Dorothy.
Dozens of herding dogs were seized from a Kanawha County farm Monday in an animal neglect case.
Dozens of herding dogs were seized from a Kanawha County farm Monday in an animal neglect case.
West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice is visiting a large warehouse fire that smoldered for a fourth day in Parkersburg.
West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice is visiting a large warehouse fire that smoldered for a fourth day in Parkersburg.
Here are some photos from when 13 News at 5 was live at the 2017 Rod Run & Doo Wop in Charleston, West Virginia
Here are some photos from when 13 News at 5 was live at the 2017 Rod Run & Doo Wop in Charleston, West Virginia
WOWK 13 News participated in the 14th Annual Great Bowls of Fire Chili Fest and Cook Off in Ashland, Kentucky.
WOWK 13 News participated in the 14th Annual Great Bowls of Fire Chili Fest and Cook Off in Ashland, Kentucky.
Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.
Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.
West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice is visiting a large warehouse fire that smoldered for a fourth day in Parkersburg.
West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice is visiting a large warehouse fire that smoldered for a fourth day in Parkersburg.
A man’s decision to belt out a 1990s dance hit while inside his car has landed him a ticket.
A man’s decision to belt out a 1990s dance hit while inside his car has landed him a ticket.
The body of a woman was found in a wooded area in Sciotoville, Ohio on Friday.
The body of a woman was found in a wooded area in Sciotoville, Ohio on Friday.
Authorities say a 12-year-old girl is accused of dousing her younger brother with hair spritz and setting him on fire.
Authorities say a 12-year-old girl is accused of dousing her younger brother with hair spritz and setting him on fire.
A search is underway at a local mine for a missing coal miner. The search is taking place at the Horse Creek Eagle Deep Mine, owned by Alpha Natural Resources, in Dorothy.
A search is underway at a local mine for a missing coal miner. The search is taking place at the Horse Creek Eagle Deep Mine, owned by Alpha Natural Resources, in Dorothy.
The Charleston Police Department is searching for two suspects after a shoplifting where a shot was fired.
The Charleston Police Department is searching for two suspects after a shoplifting where a shot was fired.
A Bluefield man is in jail for beating a woman, cutting her throat with a boxcutter and then dumping her body over a bridge, according to deputies.
A Bluefield man is in jail for beating a woman, cutting her throat with a boxcutter and then dumping her body over a bridge, according to deputies.
Thousands of community members have flocked to support a family after their 10-year-old son choked on a small, rubber ball and died days later.
Thousands of community members have flocked to support a family after their 10-year-old son choked on a small, rubber ball and died days later.
A police officer in Ohio says he and a partner drove a barely breathing woman to a hospital after an ambulance crew that said it was coming didn't show.
A police officer in Ohio says he and a partner drove a barely breathing woman to a hospital after an ambulance crew that said it was coming didn't show.