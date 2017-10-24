Crews respond to structure fire in Kanawha County - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Crews respond to structure fire in Kanawha County

SAINT ALBANS, WV (WOWK) - Crews are on the scene of a working structure fire in Saint Albans.

The fire broke out near the 800 block of 4th Avenue around 2:30 p.m.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

Jefferson and Nitro Fire Departments are responding.

