Crews respond to structure fire in Kanawha County

SAINT ALBANS, WV (WOWK) - Crews are on the scene of a working structure fire in Saint Albans. The fire broke out near the 800 block of 4th Avenue around 2:30 p.m. No injuries have been reported at this time. Jefferson and Nitro Fire Departments are responding. We have a crew headed to the scene. Stay with 13 News as we continue to update this ongoing story.

Authorities say an Ohio driver fatally struck her 5-year-old son when he ran in front of her vehicle as she was dropping him off for school.

Ohio police say an 8-year-old girl died when sheets of drywall leaning against a wall fell and pinned her in her grandmother's garage while she was looking for kittens.

CARTER COUNTY, KY (WOWK) - Dispatchers tell 13 News that all westbound lanes of I-64 near the Boyd County line have been shut down due to an overturned tanker truck. The accident occurred near the 181 mile marker and involved one vehicle. Dispatchers say that one person was transported with unknown injuries. Crews are working to clear an undetermined amount of leaked gasoline from the accident area. The Carter County Sheriff's Office is responding.

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Fire crews are busy in Kanawha County Monday evening while working two house fires. According to dispatchers, the two house fires are located in Charleston and in the Handley area. The Charleston fire is located on the 200 block of Lovell Drive. Dispatchers say that the fire is a working fire, but no injuries are reported. Charleston Fire, Charleston Police, and Kanawha County EMS responded to the scene. Another fire is located on the 300 block of ...

ROANE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - The Roane County Sheriff's Department is investigating a shooting involving an arrow in the county. According to a release from the Roane County Sheriff's Department, on Monday at around 2:20 p.m., a man was walking on his property on Peter's Cave Road in northern Roane County when he was shot in the lower leg by an arrow. According to the Sheriff's Department, the subject was near a right-of-way that leads to a roadway. It is possible that unknown subjects...