Governor Justice Tours Massive Wood County Fire Scene

Governor Justice on the scene near Parkersburg, to look at the extensive damage of the Ames fire first hand. Right now the state is pledging financial help to Wood County to deal with the disaster.

"Well the first thing we're going to do is protect our people. I mean that's all there is to it. And even if the dollars have to come from the contingency fund from the Governor's office, we're going to protect our people. And that's what we ought to do," said Gov. Jim Justice, (R) West Virginia.

Wood County has already spent a lot of money dealing with the disaster and needs state help. The firefighting and clean-up could go on for weeks, so local leaders appreciate the Governor's visit and assistance.

"Having Jim Justice here to tell everyone that this is what is happening, that he has got our back. To know that the power of the Governor's office and all the resources that means, are available to us," said David Blair Couch, President of the Wood County Commission.

Many people in Wood County keep asking about air and water quality and and other environmental concerns. Leaders say it's hard to assess, because the fire is still burning. That's making some uneasy.

"A month to two months, to three months down the road, what's going to happen to address the long-term effects? Because what we are going to see is not immediate. I think we are going to see people having health concerns a year, two years, five years down the road," said Heather Royer, a Wood County resident.

"The Governor and Legislative leaders continue to pledge their financial support for Wood County. It is possible that the state can get its money back by billing or suing the property owner," said Mark Curtis, 13 News Chief Political Reporter.