Gold Star family says Pres. Trump sent promised $25K - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Gold Star family says Pres. Trump sent promised $25K

Posted: Updated:

RALEIGH, NC (AP) — A North Carolina couple says President Donald Trump has sent a $25,000 check months after promising the gift during a June condolence call.

Two North Carolina television stations report that Christopher and Jesse Baldridge of Zebulon confirm receiving the check that Trump pledged after Army Sgt. Dillon Baldridge was killed in Afghanistan. Christopher Baldridge last week told The Washington Post the check hadn’t come since the phone call about his son.

WTVD reports the check was dated the same day the Post’s story appeared.

An accompanying letter on White House letterhead and bearing the president’s signature says he’s glad his “legal counsel has been able to finally approve this contribution” to Baldridge.

Jessie Baldridge says the couple plan to use the money to start foundation honoring Dillon’s legacy.

  • GovernmentMore>>

  • Gold Star family says Pres. Trump sent promised $25K

    Gold Star family says Pres. Trump sent promised $25K

    Tuesday, October 24 2017 5:30 PM EDT2017-10-24 21:30:18 GMT

    A couple says President Donald Trump has sent a $25,000 check months after promising the gift during a June condolence call.

    A couple says President Donald Trump has sent a $25,000 check months after promising the gift during a June condolence call.

  • Kentucky bill to protect drivers who accidentally hit protesters

    Kentucky bill to protect drivers who accidentally hit protesters

    A Republican lawmaker in Kentucky has filed legislation that would ban protesters from blocking the streets without a permit and shield drivers who unintentionally hit them from criminal and civil penalties.

    A Republican lawmaker in Kentucky has filed legislation that would ban protesters from blocking the streets without a permit and shield drivers who unintentionally hit them from criminal and civil penalties.

  • Whiskey Barrel Company Bringing More than 100 Jobs to West Virginia

    Whiskey Barrel Company Bringing More than 100 Jobs to West Virginia

    Thursday, October 19 2017 1:44 PM EDT2017-10-19 17:44:03 GMT

    The Great Barrel Company is coming to West Virginia and it will bring more than 140 to 150 new jobs.

    The Great Barrel Company is coming to West Virginia and it will bring more than 140 to 150 new jobs.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.