Gold Star family says Pres. Trump sent promised $25K

A couple says President Donald Trump has sent a $25,000 check months after promising the gift during a June condolence call.
A couple says President Donald Trump has sent a $25,000 check months after promising the gift during a June condolence call.
A Republican lawmaker in Kentucky has filed legislation that would ban protesters from blocking the streets without a permit and shield drivers who unintentionally hit them from criminal and civil penalties.
A Republican lawmaker in Kentucky has filed legislation that would ban protesters from blocking the streets without a permit and shield drivers who unintentionally hit them from criminal and civil penalties.
The Great Barrel Company is coming to West Virginia and it will bring more than 140 to 150 new jobs.
The Great Barrel Company is coming to West Virginia and it will bring more than 140 to 150 new jobs.
If President Donald Trump prevails in shutting down a major "Obamacare" health insurance subsidy, it would have the unintended consequence of making free basic coverage available to more people, and making upper-tier plans more affordable.
If President Donald Trump prevails in shutting down a major "Obamacare" health insurance subsidy, it would have the unintended consequence of making free basic coverage available to more people, and making upper-tier plans more affordable.
Kentucky agriculture officials say the application period has opened for people wanting to participate next year in the state's hemp research pilot program.
Kentucky agriculture officials say the application period has opened for people wanting to participate next year in the state's hemp research pilot program.
President Donald Trump told the widow of a soldier killed in an ambush in Niger that her husband “knew what he signed up for,” according to a Florida congresswoman.
President Donald Trump told the widow of a soldier killed in an ambush in Niger that her husband “knew what he signed up for,” according to a Florida congresswoman.
Senator Joe Manchin is demanding that the White House withdraw the nomination of Pennsylvania Republican Rep. Tom Marino to be the nation's drug czar.
Senator Joe Manchin is demanding that the White House withdraw the nomination of Pennsylvania Republican Rep. Tom Marino to be the nation's drug czar.
The Legislature is returning to the Capitol to consider legislation aimed at ensuring West Virginians are hired by contractors repairing and building roads and bridges across the state.
The Legislature is returning to the Capitol to consider legislation aimed at ensuring West Virginians are hired by contractors repairing and building roads and bridges across the state.
West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice is visiting a large warehouse fire that smoldered for a fourth day in Parkersburg.
West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice is visiting a large warehouse fire that smoldered for a fourth day in Parkersburg.
Here are some photos from when 13 News at 5 was live at the 2017 Rod Run & Doo Wop in Charleston, West Virginia
Here are some photos from when 13 News at 5 was live at the 2017 Rod Run & Doo Wop in Charleston, West Virginia
WOWK 13 News participated in the 14th Annual Great Bowls of Fire Chili Fest and Cook Off in Ashland, Kentucky.
WOWK 13 News participated in the 14th Annual Great Bowls of Fire Chili Fest and Cook Off in Ashland, Kentucky.
Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.
Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.
A man’s decision to belt out a 1990s dance hit while inside his car has landed him a ticket.
A man’s decision to belt out a 1990s dance hit while inside his car has landed him a ticket.
West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice is visiting a large warehouse fire that smoldered for a fourth day in Parkersburg.
West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice is visiting a large warehouse fire that smoldered for a fourth day in Parkersburg.
A Bluefield man is in jail for beating a woman, cutting her throat with a boxcutter and then dumping her body over a bridge, according to deputies.
A Bluefield man is in jail for beating a woman, cutting her throat with a boxcutter and then dumping her body over a bridge, according to deputies.
The body of a woman was found in a wooded area in Sciotoville, Ohio on Friday.
The body of a woman was found in a wooded area in Sciotoville, Ohio on Friday.
Authorities say an Ohio driver fatally struck her 5-year-old son when he ran in front of her vehicle as she was dropping him off for school.
Authorities say an Ohio driver fatally struck her 5-year-old son when he ran in front of her vehicle as she was dropping him off for school.
Authorities say a 12-year-old girl is accused of dousing her younger brother with hair spritz and setting him on fire.
Authorities say a 12-year-old girl is accused of dousing her younger brother with hair spritz and setting him on fire.
The Charleston Police Department is searching for two suspects after a shoplifting where a shot was fired.
The Charleston Police Department is searching for two suspects after a shoplifting where a shot was fired.
Thousands of community members have flocked to support a family after their 10-year-old son choked on a small, rubber ball and died days later.
Thousands of community members have flocked to support a family after their 10-year-old son choked on a small, rubber ball and died days later.
A search is underway at a local mine for a missing coal miner. The search is taking place at the Horse Creek Eagle Deep Mine, owned by Alpha Natural Resources, in Dorothy.
A search is underway at a local mine for a missing coal miner. The search is taking place at the Horse Creek Eagle Deep Mine, owned by Alpha Natural Resources, in Dorothy.
Parents, listen up. There could be some harmful candy lurking in your child’s Halloween bag this year.
Parents, listen up. There could be some harmful candy lurking in your child’s Halloween bag this year.