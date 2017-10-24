3 Arrested for Narcotic Sales in Fayette County

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Three people have been arrested in Ansted for the alleged sale of narcotics.

According to the Fayette County Sheriff's Department, three people were arrested at the Summit Apartments in Ansted for selling narcotics.

The Central Drug Task Force, Deputies with the Fayette County Sheriff's Department and West Virginia State Police served arrest warrants on the subjects, who were all located together at the same apartment.

Kishia Dawn Pike, 25, of Ansted, Kane Nathaniel Pike, 21, of Ansted, and Christopher Michael Layne, 43, of Victor, were taken into custody without incident and arraigned by the Fayette County Magistrate's Office.

Kane Pike and Christopher Layne were each charged with 1 felony count of Delivery of a Controlled Substance-Methamphetamine.

Kishia Pike was charged with 2 felony counts of Delivery of a Controlled Substance-Methamphetamine. Bond was set at $25,000.00 for all 3 subjects.

Kishia Pike and Christopher Layne were able to post bond and were released. Kane Pike was unable to post bond and was remanded to the Southern Regional Jail.

These arrests follow last week's incident where two other subjects were arrested on similar drug offenses in Ansted during the execution of a narcotics search warrant.

"So far this year there have been 135 dispatched 911 calls for Drug Overdoses in Fayette County", said Sheriff Fridley. "This number is up from 117 for the entire 2016 calendar year. These arrests are a step in the right direction to get drugs off the streets of Fayette County. With continued efforts from the Sheriff's Office and cooperation from the public, we want to send the message that drugs are not welcomed in Fayette County", remarked Sheriff Fridley.