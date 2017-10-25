Stabbing reported in Huntington overnight - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Stabbing reported in Huntington overnight

According to Cabell County Dispatchers, one person was stabbed overnight in Huntington. We're told the stabbing was a result of a fight and the victim was taken to the hospital. 
It happened along the 900 block of Madison Avenue shortly before 12:30 a.m. 
Huntington Police responded and used a canine to try and track the suspect down. 
No suspects are in custody at this time. EMS and the Huntington Fire Department also responded to the scene. 
