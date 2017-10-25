Ohio middle school teacher found stabbed to death in home

A West Virginia man who pleaded guilty to shooting his wife and dismembering her body last year has been sentenced to prison.
Police are investigating after a middle school teacher was found stabbed to death at her Ohio home.
Huntington Police Chief, Joe Ciccarelli, tells WOWK that a shooting has occurred on Cavalier Dr. Authorities say that it is domestic in nature. The shooting has resulted in a fatality. Details are limited as it is an ongoing investigation. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.
An Ohio teen is out of the hospital after he was robbed and beaten unconscious, all because of a pair of shoes.
Authorities say a 12-year-old girl is accused of dousing her younger brother with hair spritz and setting him on fire.
The Charleston Police Department is searching for two suspects after a shoplifting where a shot was fired.
The body of a woman was found in a wooded area in Sciotoville, Ohio on Friday.
West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice is visiting a large warehouse fire that smoldered for a fourth day in Parkersburg.
Parents, listen up. There could be some harmful candy lurking in your child’s Halloween bag this year.
A Bluefield man is in jail for beating a woman, cutting her throat with a boxcutter and then dumping her body over a bridge, according to deputies.
A man’s decision to belt out a 1990s dance hit while inside his car has landed him a ticket.
The Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association has free adoptions this week as part of their Empty the Shelter event.
Authorities say an Ohio driver fatally struck her 5-year-old son when he ran in front of her vehicle as she was dropping him off for school.
The Belmont County prosecutor says criminal charges will be filed against the alleged perpetrator. So far, the fifth grade girl has faced only a five-day suspension through the school. But now she'll face a charge in juvenile court. But that charge won't be for the "pantsing" itself. It will be a charge of assault, for what allegedly happened immediately before that. "The charge that we have filed was based strictly on the allegation that she (the victim) was...
