Fats Domino, rock 'n' roll pioneer has died at age 89

CHARLESTON- It's been more than three years since Ryan Brown died of a heroin overdose. Since his death, Ryan's parents have been advocating for more treatment and resources for addicts and their family. Wednesday they fly to Washington D.C. to meet President Donald Trump and share their story. Cece and Bobby Brown say they miss their son Ryan every day, but they've chosen to speak up, hoping to break the stigma about drug abuse, and get help to addicts who need it the most. The coup...

