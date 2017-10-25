Ohio House committee passes bill to ban abortions when child has Down Syndrome

The West Virginia Broadband Enhancement Council is asking state residents to use its new test portal to accurately measure the speed of their internet service.
Lawmakers in the Ohio House of Representatives voted a bill favorably out of committee that seeks to ban abortions in cases where an unborn child has or may have Down Syndrome.
The Ohio House has approved a bill that would cut the penalties for concealed-carry permit holders who don't tell police they have a weapon when they're detained by authorities.
A couple says President Donald Trump has sent a $25,000 check months after promising the gift during a June condolence call.
A Republican lawmaker in Kentucky has filed legislation that would ban protesters from blocking the streets without a permit and shield drivers who unintentionally hit them from criminal and civil penalties.
The Great Barrel Company is coming to West Virginia and it will bring more than 140 to 150 new jobs.
If President Donald Trump prevails in shutting down a major "Obamacare" health insurance subsidy, it would have the unintended consequence of making free basic coverage available to more people, and making upper-tier plans more affordable.
Kentucky agriculture officials say the application period has opened for people wanting to participate next year in the state's hemp research pilot program.
President Donald Trump told the widow of a soldier killed in an ambush in Niger that her husband “knew what he signed up for,” according to a Florida congresswoman.
West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice is visiting a large warehouse fire that smoldered for a fourth day in Parkersburg.
Here are some photos from when 13 News at 5 was live at the 2017 Rod Run & Doo Wop in Charleston, West Virginia
WOWK 13 News participated in the 14th Annual Great Bowls of Fire Chili Fest and Cook Off in Ashland, Kentucky.
Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.
Police are investigating after a middle school teacher was found stabbed to death at her Ohio home.
Officials say a child was bitten by a venomous snake at a day care center.
Parents, listen up. There could be some harmful candy lurking in your child’s Halloween bag this year.
A Bluefield man is in jail for beating a woman, cutting her throat with a boxcutter and then dumping her body over a bridge, according to deputies.
A man’s decision to belt out a 1990s dance hit while inside his car has landed him a ticket.
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - Multiple crews are on the scene after a body was reportedly found in Charleston this afternoon. The body was reported at 12:30 p.m. in the Pacific Street area of Charleston. Police say that they are investigating the area as an active crime scene. Charleston Police and Fire Departments are responding. We have a crew at the scene. Stay with 13 News as we continue to update this ongoing investigation.
The Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association has free adoptions this week as part of their Empty the Shelter event.
Huntington Police Chief, Joe Ciccarelli, tells WOWK that a shooting has occurred on Cavalier Dr. Authorities say that it is domestic in nature. The shooting has resulted in a fatality. Details are limited as it is an ongoing investigation. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.
A West Virginia man who pleaded guilty to shooting his wife and dismembering her body last year has been sentenced to prison.
Authorities say an Ohio driver fatally struck her 5-year-old son when he ran in front of her vehicle as she was dropping him off for school.
