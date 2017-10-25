Fisher Price recalls infant motion seats due to fire hazard

EAST AURORA, NY (WCMH) — Fisher-Price is recalling more than 60,000 Soothing Motion Seats after dozens of reports of the product overheating, including one incident of a fire in the device.

According to the CPSC, nearly 63,000 of the infant seats are being recalled due to the fire hazard.

Fisher-Price has received 36 reports of the infant seat overheating, with one instance where there was a fire in the motor housing.

The recall involves Fisher-Price Soothing Motions Seats with model numbers CMR35, CMR36, CMR37, and DYH22 and Smart Connect Soothing Motions Seats with model number CMR39. The seat bounces, sways, or bounces and sways together. The seat also vibrates, plays 10 songs and nature sounds, and has an overhead mobile. The model number is located on the underside of the motor housing.

The seats were sold at BuybuyBaby, Target, Toys R Us, Walmart and other stores nationwide and online at Amazon.com and other websites from November 2015 through October 2017 for about $160 for the Soothing Motions Seat and $175 for the Smart Connect Soothing Motions Seat.

The CPSC recommends consumers to immediately stop using the recalled Soothing Motions Seats and contact Fisher-Price for a full refund.