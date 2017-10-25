Police investigating body found in Charleston

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - Crews are on the scene after a body was reportedly found in Charleston this afternoon.

The body was reported at 12:30 p.m. in the Pacific Street area of Charleston.

Police say that they are investigating the area as an active crime scene.

Charleston Police and Fire Departments are responding.

