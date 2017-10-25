Update: Identity Released in Body Found in Charleston, Treated as Homicide

UPDATE STORY: 10/25/17 @ 6:10 p.m.

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - The identity of a body found on Pacific Street in Charleston Wednesday has been identified.

According to a release from the Charleston Police Department, the body has been identified as 20-year-old Crystal Marie Young.

It was determined by Charleston Police that Young died of a shooting. The case is being treated as a homicide.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is urged to call the Charleston Police Department Criminal Investigation Division, 304

ORIGINAL STORY: 10/25/17 @ 1 p.m.

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - Crews are on the scene after a body was reportedly found in Charleston this afternoon.

The body was reported at 12:30 p.m. in the Pacific Street area of Charleston.

Police say that they are investigating the area as an active crime scene.

Charleston Police and Fire Departments are responding.

We have a crew at the scene.

Stay with 13 News as we continue to update this ongoing investigation.