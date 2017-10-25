FBI seeking information on lasers striking aircraft

A brother of the Las Vegas shooter was arrested on suspicion of possessing child pornography.
The FBI says it is looking into multiple reports of lasers striking aircraft in Kentucky.
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - Multiple crews are on the scene after a body was reportedly found in Charleston this afternoon. The body was reported at 12:30 p.m. in the Pacific Street area of Charleston. Police say that they are investigating the area as an active crime scene. Charleston Police and Fire Departments are responding.
A West Virginia man who pleaded guilty to shooting his wife and dismembering her body last year has been sentenced to prison.
Police are investigating after a middle school teacher was found stabbed to death at her Ohio home.
Huntington Police Chief, Joe Ciccarelli, tells WOWK that a shooting has occurred on Cavalier Dr. Authorities say that it is domestic in nature. The shooting has resulted in a fatality.
An Ohio teen is out of the hospital after he was robbed and beaten unconscious, all because of a pair of shoes.
Authorities say a 12-year-old girl is accused of dousing her younger brother with hair spritz and setting him on fire.
West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice is visiting a large warehouse fire that smoldered for a fourth day in Parkersburg.
Here are some photos from when 13 News at 5 was live at the 2017 Rod Run & Doo Wop in Charleston, West Virginia
WOWK 13 News participated in the 14th Annual Great Bowls of Fire Chili Fest and Cook Off in Ashland, Kentucky.
Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.
Police are investigating after a middle school teacher was found stabbed to death at her Ohio home.
Officials say a child was bitten by a venomous snake at a day care center.
Parents, listen up. There could be some harmful candy lurking in your child’s Halloween bag this year.
A Bluefield man is in jail for beating a woman, cutting her throat with a boxcutter and then dumping her body over a bridge, according to deputies.
A man’s decision to belt out a 1990s dance hit while inside his car has landed him a ticket.
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - Multiple crews are on the scene after a body was reportedly found in Charleston this afternoon. The body was reported at 12:30 p.m. in the Pacific Street area of Charleston. Police say that they are investigating the area as an active crime scene. Charleston Police and Fire Departments are responding.
The Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association has free adoptions this week as part of their Empty the Shelter event.
Huntington Police Chief, Joe Ciccarelli, tells WOWK that a shooting has occurred on Cavalier Dr. Authorities say that it is domestic in nature. The shooting has resulted in a fatality.
A West Virginia man who pleaded guilty to shooting his wife and dismembering her body last year has been sentenced to prison.
Authorities say an Ohio driver fatally struck her 5-year-old son when he ran in front of her vehicle as she was dropping him off for school.
