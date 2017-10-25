FBI seeking information on lasers striking aircraft - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

FBI seeking information on lasers striking aircraft

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - The FBI says it is looking into multiple reports of lasers striking aircraft in central Kentucky.

A statement from the agency says most incidents have been reported over the past few months in or near Hustonville between 9 p.m. and 11 p.m.

Officials say a laser's light is a tiny dot at close range, but it can spread to 6 feet (1.8 meters) after traveling large distances and can distract or block a pilot's vision.

Anyone with information about lasers being pointed toward aircraft should contact the FBI office in Louisville.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.