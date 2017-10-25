Over 100 New Jobs Coming to Huntington - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Over 100 New Jobs Coming to Huntington

By Joseph Fitzwater, Assignment Editor
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) - Over 100 jobs are coming to Huntington, WV.

According to a release from GC Services, the company's location in Huntington is creating over 100 additional jobs thank to booming business.

GC Services in Huntington has been an employer in that area since 1998 and currently employees over 400 full-time financial services and customer service associates.

 Adding over 100 new employees, GC Services is thrilled to expand its very successful team in Huntington, WV.

GC Services is planning a job fair on Monday, October 30th at the Big Sandy Superstore Arena in Huntington.

At the job fair, the management team will be taking applications, conducting interviews, and making same-day offers to qualified applicants.

