Masked man ‘forcefully’ grabs woman at Halloween-themed maze

LITTLETON, Colo. (AP) — A woman visiting a Halloween-themed Colorado corn maze says a man in all black, wearing a white mask, jumped out from the corn stalks and demanded she dance with him, touch him, or kiss him in order to pass.

The victim, identified as Audrey in the Jefferson County police report, told police she was walking through the Chatfield corn maze Saturday night with her cousins and some friends, when a man suddenly came out of the corn stalks.

The report says she tried to go around him, but the man “whipped her around,” threw her to the ground “forcefully” and then dragged her.

Jefferson County sheriff’s deputies says the report is under investigation.

A spokesperson with Denver Botanic Gardens, which owns Chatfield Farms, says they plan to ramp up security.