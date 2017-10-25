Missing Martin County Man Has Been Found Safe

UPDATE: OCTOBER 25, 2017 @ 9:00 p.m.

According to the Martin County Sheriff's Department, the missing man from Martin County has been located.

Gabe Lowe was found safe in Estill County, Kentucky.

Estill County, KY is roughly 100 miles from Martin County, KY.

Deputies with Martin County say Mr. Lowe is safe and the Sheriff is on his way to retrieve him.

ORIGINAL: OCTOBER 25, 2017

MARTIN COUNTY, KY (WOWK) - A Golden Alert has been issued for a missing man in Martin County, Kentucky.

According to a release from the Martin County Sheriff's Department, the Golden Alert has been issued for Gabe Dewey Lowe.

Lowe was last seen in Martin County in the Meathouse area, and was driving a 2014 Blue Ford Escape.

He was last seen Wednesday morning when he left his house this morning at 8:30 a.m.

He was supposed to show up for a funeral today and did not show up.

He is believed to have some dementia type issues.

If anyone sees Mr. Lowe or has seen Mr. Lowe, please contact the Martin County Sheriff's Department at 606-298-2828.