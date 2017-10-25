Missing Martin County Man Has Been Found Safe

MARTIN COUNTY, KY (WOWK) - A Golden Alert has been issued for a missing man in Martin County, Kentucky. According to a release from the Martin County Sheriff's Department, the Golden Alert has been issued for Gabe Dewey Lowe. Lowe was last seen in Martin County in the Meathouse area, and was driving a 2014 Blue Ford Escape. He was last seen Wednesday morning when he left his house this morning at 8:30 a.m. He was supposed to show up for a funeral today and did not show up. He is ...
West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice is visiting a large warehouse fire that smoldered for a fourth day in Parkersburg.
SAINT ALBANS, WV (WOWK) - Crews are on the scene of a working structure fire in Saint Albans. The fire broke out near the 800 block of 4th Avenue around 2:30 p.m. No injuries have been reported at this time. Jefferson and Nitro Fire Departments are responding. We have a crew headed to the scene. Stay with 13 News as we continue to update this ongoing story.
Authorities say an Ohio driver fatally struck her 5-year-old son when he ran in front of her vehicle as she was dropping him off for school.
Ohio police say an 8-year-old girl died when sheets of drywall leaning against a wall fell and pinned her in her grandmother's garage while she was looking for kittens.
Thousands of community members have flocked to support a family after their 10-year-old son choked on a small, rubber ball and died days later.
CARTER COUNTY, KY (WOWK) - Dispatchers tell 13 News that all westbound lanes of I-64 near the Boyd County line have been shut down due to an overturned tanker truck. The accident occurred near the 181 mile marker and involved one vehicle. Dispatchers say that one person was transported with unknown injuries. Crews are working to clear an undetermined amount of leaked gasoline from the accident area. The Carter County Sheriff's Office is responding.
A search is underway at a local mine for a missing coal miner. The search is taking place at the Horse Creek Eagle Deep Mine, owned by Alpha Natural Resources, in Dorothy.
MARTIN COUNTY, KY (WOWK) - A Golden Alert has been issued for a missing man in Martin County, Kentucky. According to a release from the Martin County Sheriff's Department, the Golden Alert has been issued for Gabe Dewey Lowe. Lowe was last seen in Martin County in the Meathouse area, and was driving a 2014 Blue Ford Escape. He was last seen Wednesday morning when he left his house this morning at 8:30 a.m. He was supposed to show up for a funeral today and did not show up. He is ...
The father of a missing 3-year-old girl has changed his story, saying she choked while drinking milk at 3 a.m. and that he took her body outside after he believed she had died.
The Bangor Police Department said they located a missing Morgantown teen Thursday in Bangor Maine.
A West Virginia University student that was reported missing has been found.
A woman has been reported missing from Fairmont and may be in extreme danger, according to West Virginia State Police.
Joe Ranson Jr. has been found safe and healthy at a friend’s camp in the Bergoo area of Webster County.
The West Virginia State Police Department is searching for a missing teenager from Morgantown. Chandler Ray Lenhart, 17, was last seen in a dark colored Dodge Neon with an African American male near Eastgate Manor on February 14 around 9 p.m. He is described as 5'11, 179 lbs with blonde hair and blue eyes. According to family members, he was last seen wearing a blue Nike sweatshirt, blue jeans and cowboy boots. Anyone with information is asked to contact state po...
Cabell County Sheriff Tom McComas tells 13 News that a missing woman's body has been found in Cabell County. The woman was reported missing last night in Lincoln County. At approximately 1:30 p.m. this afternoon, someone called 911 on Hickory Ridge between Enslow and Salt Rock in Cabell County saying that they found a body. The body was determined to be the missing woman from Lincoln County. The cause of death has not been determined.
According to Clarksburg Police, the missing teen has been found safe.
According to the Belmont County Sheriff's Office, both teens have been taken into custody in Texas.
West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice is visiting a large warehouse fire that smoldered for a fourth day in Parkersburg.
Here are some photos from when 13 News at 5 was live at the 2017 Rod Run & Doo Wop in Charleston, West Virginia
WOWK 13 News participated in the 14th Annual Great Bowls of Fire Chili Fest and Cook Off in Ashland, Kentucky.
Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - Multiple crews are on the scene after a body was reportedly found in Charleston this afternoon. The body was reported at 12:30 p.m. in the Pacific Street area of Charleston. Police say that they are investigating the area as an active crime scene. Charleston Police and Fire Departments are responding. We have a crew at the scene. Stay with 13 News as we continue to update this ongoing investigation.
Officials say a child was bitten by a venomous snake at a day care center.
Parents, listen up. There could be some harmful candy lurking in your child’s Halloween bag this year.
Police are investigating after a middle school teacher was found stabbed to death at her Ohio home.
A Bluefield man is in jail for beating a woman, cutting her throat with a boxcutter and then dumping her body over a bridge, according to deputies.
A woman visiting a Halloween-themed corn maze says a man in all black, wearing a white mask, jumped out from the corn stalks and demanded she dance with him, touch him, or kiss him in order to pass.
Local law enforcement suspect a new drug to be on the streets in North Central West Virginia.
A man’s decision to belt out a 1990s dance hit while inside his car has landed him a ticket.
A West Virginia man who pleaded guilty to shooting his wife and dismembering her body last year has been sentenced to prison.
The West Virginia Broadband Enhancement Council is asking state residents to use its new test portal to accurately measure the speed of their internet service.
